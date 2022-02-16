Ridder Hereford Ranch Bull and Heifer Sale

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Date: Feb. 3, 2022

Location: at the ranch, northwest of Callaway, NE

Auctioneer: Joel Birdwell, Kingfisher, OK

Averages:

23 yearling Hereford Bulls – $6,630

64 Two-year-old Hereford Bulls – $5,523

56 yearling Hereford Heifers – $1,695

A big crowd filled the bleachers in the Ridder sale barn to celebrate the ranch’s 115th birthday. John Ridder has been at the helm for 50 years. There was active bidding on both the bulls and the females.

Dams of Distinction are announced every year by the American Hereford Association. Dams of Distinction and GrandDams of Distinction go deep in the Ridder cow herd.

Top Selling Yearling Bulls:

Lot J30, R ER 8086 North Star J30: $ 12,000 to Bentley of Nebraska – Stardance M8086 ET CHB x CL1 Domino 5184C CHB

Lot J38, R 8086 North Star J38: $ 10,000 to Knippling Brothers of South Dakota – Stardance M8086 ET CHB x CL 1 Domino 5184C CHB

Lot J75, R T 9102 North Star J75: $ 10,000 to Knippling Brothers of South Dakota – BCC L1 Advanced 9102G ET x HH Advance 4105B ET

Lot J15, R 8086 North Star J15: $ 9,500 to Troy Severson of Iowa – Stardance M8086 ET CHB x HH Advance 4105B ET

Top Selling 2-year-old Bulls:

Lot 118H, R 623 North Star 118H: $ 13,000 to Arensdorf of Nebraska – KB L1 Domino 623D 1ET x CL 1 Domino 0141 1ET SOD

Lot 93H, R 358 North Star 93H: $ 11,500 to Arensdorf of Nebraska – SR Dominator 358F ET x HH Advance 4105B ET

Lot 88H, R 358 North Star 88H: $ 11,000 to Johnson of Nebraska – SR Dominator 358F ET x HH Advance 4105B ET

Lot 14H, R 5184 North Star 14H: $ 10,000 to Struempler of Nebraska – CL1 Domino 5184C CHB x UPS Domino 3027 CHB, SOD

Top Selling Yearling Heifers:

Lot 148, R Dominette 148: $ 2,500 to Albrecht of Nebraska – LBH 6103 Advance 236F x CL 1 Domino 0141 1ET SODLot 125: $ 2,400 to Albrecht of Nebraska

Lot 188: $2,100 to Albrecht of Nebraska

Lot 168: $2,000 to Glinsman of Nebraska

Lot 169: $2,000 to Mader Farms of Kansas

Lot 194: $2,000 to Mader Farms of Kansas

Greg and Tammy Johnson, Oconto, Nebraska.

