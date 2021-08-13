Ride A Horse Feed A Cowboy: Aug. 20-21, Hulett

Rodeo event: Aug. 21, 1 pm

The 15th annual benefit, Ride A Horse Feed A Cowboy (RHFC) in Hulett, Wyoming, Friday Aug. 20 and Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, will raise funds for a 9-year-old Moorcroft cowboy, Quintin Spaulding, who is undergoing radiation and chemo treatment following the removal of a Medulloblastoma brain tumor down in Denver a few short weeks ago. At this time the treatment is affecting his eyes and the doctors are keeping a close watch on them. Quintin enjoys the responsibility of being a big brother with three younger siblings and was rarely seen without a rope, roping whatever needed it. His parents Cody and Whitney ranch out of Moorcroft. His grandparents Sherry and Dale Woods, also ranch and own a cattle trucking business.

RHFC benefit is in its 15th year of raising money to help someone in the community with medical cost and other expenses needed for traveling to and from hospitals and treatments.

The goat roping fun begins on Friday. Parade, bareback, broncs, bulls and ranch bronc rodeo, along with the Wild Ride Rodeo, are the Saturday features.

Last year $24,000 was raised from donations and the rough stock rodeo. This year, an extra $1,500 is added in all the events and another $500 added in the pot for the Wild Ride.

Wade Kornemann was once such beneficiary of RHFC. Kornemann, local cowboy, husband and father, had been diagnosed with brain cancer. The news for his treatment and recovery wasn’t encouraging. After treatment down in Houston, he came back the following year as a pickup man and has done so almost every year since.

In the “wild ride,” the contestants usually dress up in costumes and put on the best show for the judges to gain the most points. Before the contestants ride, they are auctioned off in a Calcutta beforehand. More prize money is added each year as the sport grows with popularity. Stock is provided locally by Burch Rodeo Company from Rozet, Wyoming. Burch Stock is known for its big footed, hard buckin’ wild horses and bulls.

Jeffrey Zdziarski, is the poster cowboy this year and all the proceeds for the selling of the $20 posters, will be donated to the fund raiser for Quintin.

Each year an extra gift is given as well and this year it will go to Jeffrey Zdziarski, who was injured the end of July in Gordon Nebraska, when the bronc he was riding fell on him breaking his pelvis and causing other injuries. Zdziarski is in Rapid City, South Dakota hospital at this time. An auction about mid-way through the bronc riding will be held for his benefit to help with expenses of medical and so loved ones can stay with him and not worry so much about expenses.

One returning cowgirl for sure has signed up and will be coming from Hawaii again this year, Lake Stevens. Stevens won the ranch bronc riding both in Cheyenne and Belle Fouche this year. Last year when she rode in Hullett, she didn’t make the buzzer so this year, she has plans of having a different ending to the ride.

Chanda Snook and her husband, Clint and two sons, Austin and Taylor, better known as “Bug” are still the main producers of the RHFC event. Bug still takes entries, Austin and Clint are chute help. Judges since the start of the benefits are Jim Thybo and Roxee Holloway. “Roxee is the only female judge,” Snook said.

Events for the RHFC will start Friday night with goat roping, then Saturday, bring your horse and ride for the parade on main street down to the rodeo grounds where the rodeo will start at 1 pm. Auction to follow, fill up with a $10 BBQ, before heading to the dance on main street.

This is a great way to spend the weekend with family and friends so be sure to bring your tent or camper and make a weekend of it supporting a wonderful little 9 year old boy that just wants to rope.