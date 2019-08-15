Ride for the Brand – Apply to be the 2020 Angus Ambassador

Junior Angus Ambassador Applications due to be postmarked by Sept. 1, 2019.

The National Junior Angus Association (NJAA) is on the pursuit to find the next junior Angus spokesperson to serve as the 2020 NJAA Angus Ambassador. The program is an opportunity for one junior member to broaden their knowledge of the beef industry and represent the 6,000 junior Angus members from across the country. Applications can be found here and should be postmarked by Sept. 1, 2019.

The NJAA Ambassador program is designed to recognize one outstanding junior Angus member who will support the production of the Angus breed and the consumption of Angus beef on a national and international level through various educational conferences and learning seminars. The chosen NJAA Angus Ambassador will represent the National Junior Angus Association at major shows, conferences and events across the country for one year.

“We here at the American Angus Association are continually impressed by the quality of juniors who volunteer to step up to serve as an advocate for our industry,” said Jaclyn Upperman, American Angus Association director of events and education. “This program is proven to assist the selected junior in developing an in-depth knowledge of the cattle industry to allow them to further inform others both in and out of the beef industry.”

The NJAA is fortunate to involve hundreds of outstanding youth. This year Cale Hinrichsen, of Westmoreland, Kansas, was selected as the 2019 ambassador. Throughout his term, he has had the opportunity to attend Angus Convention, Certified Angus Beef ® Building Blocks Seminar, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Annual Convention, the Guiding Outstanding Leaders (GOAL) Conference, the Beef Improvement Federation Convention, in addition to numerous junior events and shows. Click here to read some of the past ambassador’s experiences.

“Being the Angus Ambassador has been a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Hinrichsen said. “If you are at all interested in the beef industry, I encourage you to apply.”

To apply, NJAA members who are 17-20 (as of Jan. 1) of the current year must submit a cover letter, a personal resume and respond the three specific questions stated on the application. Application are to be evaluated by a panel of judges consisting of an adult board member, one American Angus Association staff member and three person(s) at large.

The top five candidates will be invited to attend the final selection round at the American Angus Convention in Reno, Nevada, Nov. 2-5, 2019. There, the candidates will participate in an in-person interview, as well as present a 5-8-minute presentation on a relevant topic in the beef industry. The winner will be announced during the Awards Breakfast on Monday, Nov. 5, 2019.

For more information on the NJAA Ambassador Program, contact Jaclyn Upperman, American Angus Association® director of events and education, at 816-383-5100.

—Angus Association