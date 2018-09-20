Riehl earns Honorary Local Brand Inspector Award

The North Dakota Stockmen's Association (NDSA) recognized long-time local brand inspector and Raleigh, N.D., cattleman Roy Riehl with the NDSA's Honorary Local Brand Inspector Award at a special awards banquet during its annual convention in Bismarck, N.D., tonight.

Riehl began brand inspecting in 1973 and continues to provide inspection service to many livestock producers in southwestern North Dakota. Last year alone, he conducted 130 inspections on 16,366 head of cattle.

"I love brand inspecting," said Riehl. "I absolutely love going to different peoples' ranches and visiting with them."

"Roy is a great brand inspector," said NDSA Chief Brand Inspector Blaine Northrop. "He is thorough and has been doing brand inspections for many years."

Riehl has lived and ranched south of Raleigh, N.D., his entire life. He took over the family ranch after he married his wife Arlene. In 2002, he retired from running about 300 head of beef cows and started running yearlings. Today, he continues to ranch, but rents out his farmland, which gives him and his wife more time to make rope art together and attend Pride of Dakota shows. Together, the couple has four children, Russell (Mari), Stacey (Scott), Ryan (Trudy) and Dayna (Jeremy), and 12 grandchildren.

–North Dakota Stockmen's Association