Riley Curuchet benefit

Riley Curuchet, Kaycee, Wyoming, was in a horse wreck Oct. 8, 2024. He was bucked off a young horse and sustained multiple serious injuries. Nine ribs on the right side are broken. Eight of them are broken in two places. He is also dealing with four chipped vertebraes: T1, T2, T4 and T6, five broken lumbars, a concussion and a collapsed lung.

Riley has a long road of healing ahead, but Brooke he is thankful for the prayers of friends and family from around the country.

Shayla Howell Hall established a GoFundMe to help the Curuchets medical expenses. The GoFundMe is called: Support to Help Riley & Brooke Curuchet Amidst Accident and can be found at gofundme.com

Riley was entered in the Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo this weekend (Oct. 11-13, 2024). His wife Brooke (Howell) and her dad are entered as well.

Contact Shayla Howell Hall with any questions at 605-892-5985.

