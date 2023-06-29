Riley Page, the Man behind the Mustache

A bull riding competitor himself, Riley Page’s work ethic and background made him the perfect fit for the arena crew in the PBR. Andre Silva, from the recent event in Ocean City, Maryland. | Courtesy photo

In 2021, Riley Page gave a three weeks’ notice at his ranch job. A young man in his twenties, he had plans to tour the country, visiting friends in over a dozen states. As fate would have it, he received a phone call around that time that would change the course of his plans. Casey Stirling, a stock contractor in the PBR (Professional Bull Riders), asked if Page might be willing to work for the organization. They were in need of a trustworthy employee with a good work ethic, and his background in rodeo and ranching made him a good fit.

Page at the 2023 PBR World Finals in Fort Worth, Texas.

He never applied for the position, only taking part in an informal interview over the phone with PBR Arena Director, Jerome Robinson. Within a week, Page traveled to Omaha and began his career working for the PBR. Two and a half years later, he has become a familiar, mustachioed face in front of the chutes at PBR events.

Page grew up watching the PBR on television, and now has a front row seat to every event.

Page is on the arena crew, which is responsible for transporting the arena and back pens to Unleash The Beast and PBR Teams events. Once the facilities are set up, they pen all the bulls, and he serves as a gate man during the performances. “Once the show is done, we tear down all the steel, put it back on the semis and head to the next city,” Page says.

He and the crew are “on the road 300 days a year,” he says, helping to produce around 40 events. They also have the option to work at additional events in the other parallel individual tours, called the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour and Challenger Series. His dreams have come to fruition – and then some – as he has visited all 48 lower states in those two years.

Sometimes, those states are visited in quick succession, as with last week when he and his coworkers drove from Texas to Ocean City, Maryland. Most events require 10 to 11 truck loads worth of equipment. Besides the two semis dedicated to hauling the steel and arena, there are also rigs for hauling lights, speakers, and other necessities for production.

However, when the crew and cowboys are settled at their next event, Page says they all make time to “be tourists” and take in the attractions, food, and life of each city. In this manner, he has visited sites such as the Alamo, Churchill Downs, and the nation’s Capital, to name a few.

Page grew up in Colton, South Dakota, not far from Sioux Falls, on the family farm. He worked on his grandfather’s feedlot and helpedvany other neighbors and friends needing a hand. While none of his family members ever competed in rodeo, he had the desire from a young age. Page was entered in mutton bustings as a youngster, and grew up watching a local man, Mike Kappes, ride bulls. One day, he came home from school as a seventh grader and told his parents he was going to start his bull riding career. They agreed, as long as he could find equipment and help to get him started. He borrowed gear and expertise from Grady Johnson, and never looked back.

An avid competitor in 4-H and high school rodeos, Page was offered several scholarships to college rodeo, but he never did pursue that path. Instead, he kept entering amateur rodeos and open bull ridings until being offered the job in the PBR.

Page is not “officially” retired from bull riding, yet. It is hard for him to be around the greatest in the bull riding business every weekend without maintaining the craving to get on one. He stays busy enough with his job that the opportunity does not often present itself, but the professional bull riders keep encouraging him to ride again.

In fact, many of the bull riders have become friends. Traveling to all the same shows, a camaraderie forms between the production teams and the athletes. “It’s pretty cool. We hang out every week,” says Page. “To the outside world, they’re celebrities, but we’re friends.” Never mind the thousands and millions of dollars in prize money the men compete for each weekend. They are just regular people, according to Page.

Though Page himself is not a contestant, he is recognized nearly as often walking down the street, thanks to his impressive handlebar mustache. He began growing the mustache even before his job in the PBR, inspired by Craig Monnens – a rodeo dad (this writer’s dad, incidentally) whom he grew up seeing at youth rodeos. Now, it is Page’s trademark. Being out front as a gate man, he receives a lot of inadvertent airtime on television, and people will stop him and say, “You’re the gate man from the PBR, can I get a picture?”

Because of the hectic yearly schedule, Page rarely gets to go home to South Dakota, so he recently moved to Godley, Texas. According to Page, the PBR has opened up many doors for him, from the extent of his travels to the people he has met across the country, and outside of it. He has plans to visit Brazil next summer during the PBR’s “slow season.”

“I never would have dreamed to be in the spot that I’m in right now. I grew up watching the PBR, and now I get to see that every week,” says Page. Two years after beginning his career, he has no plans to do anything else.