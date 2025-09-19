Rinehart: Mailing delays need explanation

I am perplexed why it is that I just received the Aug. 30th publication today, Sept. 15th. This is not the only time, delay has happened frequently this year. I understand there would’ve been some delay because of the Labor Day holiday but honestly can not understand the delays in receiving all the other times. Is this to be the norm?

Thank you for any reply you may give.

Brady Rinehart

Highmore, South Dakota

From the editor: Please see the story on the front page of this paper describing the challenges TSLN faces in mailing the paper in a timely manner. We responded to Brady and thanked him for his communication. Please let us know if you are experiencing mailing delays and we will do our best to find a solution.