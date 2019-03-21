Risk Management is focus of April 5, 2019 Managing the Ag Margin Workshop and Webinar Held in Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Helping agriculture operators manage financial risk during a time of tight margins is the focus of SDSU Extension April 5, 2019 Managing the Agriculture Margin Workshop to be held in Brookings on the campus of South Dakota State University. A webinar of the April 5 workshop can be viewed online April 11, 2019.

"The emergence of agricultural insurance products and complex grain marketing contracts has complicated farm risk management decisions," explained Lisa Elliott, Assistant Professor & SDSU Extension Commodity Marketing Specialist. "With greater choices available, producers need to know how much risk can be reduced with each risk management product in order to choose a risk management portfolio that optimizes return relative to risk."

Elliott is among the workshop and webinar presenters who will focus on how producers can quantity and monitor whole farm portfolio value-at-risk (VaR) while adopting various marketing strategies, including new generation marketing contracts and insurance products.

Workshop topics include:

· Marketing Strategy Risk Visualizations

· Using SDSU Ag Value-at-Risk Web Tool

· Using SDSU Ag Technical Optimizing Tool

· Agricultural Commodity Fundamentals

· Agricultural Commodity Outlook

In addition to Elliott, other speakers include: Matthew Elliott, SDSU Extension Agribusiness Specialist; Jack Davis, SDSU Extension Crops Business Management Field Specialist; Daniel O'Brien, Kansas State University Extension Agricultural Economist and Scott Gerlt, U.S. Crop Analyst, Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute- University of Missouri (FAPRI-MU).

Attend in-person or online

The Brookings workshop begins at 12:30 central and runs until 5 p.m. It is held on the campus of SDSU in Harding Hall (881 Campanile Ave) in the First Dakota National Bank e-Trading Education Lab.

Participants can also choose to view workshop highlights via live webinar April 11, 2019 from noon to 1:30 p.m.

To register for the workshop or webinar, visit extension.sdstate.edu/events and search by the April 5 event date. To cover costs, those who register for the workshop on or before March 29 will pay $40. If registering after March 29, the fee is $60. Workshop registration includes a link to the webinar. The registration fee for those planning to only view the webinar online is $15. The webinar link will be sent out to all registrants prior to the April 11 event.

Contact Lisa Elliott with questions at Lisa.Elliott@sdstate.edu or 605-688-4873.

–SDSU Extension