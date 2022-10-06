RMA Offers Virtual Workshops on Improvements to the Whole-Farm Revenue Protection and Micro Farm Insurance Options

WASHINGTON, October 5, 2022 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is offering virtual workshops on Oct. 11, Oct. 13, Nov. 15 and Dec. 13 for agricultural producers and stakeholders to learn about the latest updates and improvements to the Whole-Farm Revenue Protection (WFRP) and the Micro Farm insurance options. WFRP and Micro Farm are two of the most comprehensive risk management options available. USDA’s Risk Management Agency (RMA) will announce in-person events later this fall. These insurance options are especially important to specialty crop, organic, urban and direct market producers. Policy improvements and these workshops are part of RMA’s efforts to increase participation in crop insurance.

“We want to make sure farmers and ranchers know about these very important insurance options. We invite specialty crop, organic, urban and direct market producers to join the virtual ‘RMA Roadshow,” RMA Administrator Marcia Bunger said. “The RMA Roadshow will include me and leadership to highlight important improvements to Whole-Farm and Micro Farm and answer your questions.”

Improvements include:

Doubling the maximum insurable revenue under WFRP, now up to $17 million;

More than tripling the size of farm operations eligible for Micro Farm to $350,000 in approved revenue; and

Reducing paperwork requirements for WFRP.

See Aug. 31, 2022 news release for more on improvements.

‘Road Show’ Virtual Workshops

RMA will host these workshops for agricultural producers via Microsoft Teams events. Click the link to join at the day and time.

Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 11 a.m. ET (click to join)

Thursday, Oct. 13 at 4 p.m. ET (click to join)

Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 8 p.m. PT (click to join)

Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. ET (click to join)

RSVP is not required. Attendees will have a chance to submit written questions during the event.

More Information

These events follow two this week, which RMA hosted for crop insurance agents. The “RMA Roadshow” will include future in person workshops to be announced. More information is available on the RMA Roadshow webpage.

Crop insurance is sold and delivered solely through private crop insurance agents. A list of crop insurance agents is available at all USDA Service Centers and online at the RMA Agent Locator. Learn more about crop insurance and the modern farm safety net at rma.usda.gov.

–USDA