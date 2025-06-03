Road safety imperative for farmers, ranchers and motorists

BOZEMAN—Traveling Montana’s rural roads this season means sharing them with moving farm equipment and cattle. It’s a critical safety issue, especially with new residents unfamiliar with rural practices and the alarming increase in distracted driving. Large machinery moving between fields creates a dangerous situation for everyone.

Don Steinbeisser, Jr., experienced this danger firsthand. While driving his Case-IH 250 tractor on a two-lane road near Sidney, he felt a sudden impact. “I thought a motorist had hit the tractor axle, but suddenly the tractor couldn’t move,” Steinbeisser said. “When I finally got out and looked behind the tractor, I realized there was a car under my planter.” The crash tragically killed the car’s driver and broke Steinbeisser’s tractor in half.

Even with “strobe lights, flashers, all of that,” Steinbeisser believes the sheer volume of flashing lights on many trucks, coupled with pervasive cell phone use and in-vehicle distractions, makes drivers less attentive.

“Stay off your cell phone and concentrate on the road,” he urges. “If you need to answer a text or help your kid in the backseat, pull over. Taking ten minutes of your time is better than having no time left. You are going to lose a wreck with a tractor.”

Courtesy on the road is more important than ever for the safety of all.

Follow these guidelines:

SLOW DOWN AND BE PATIENT! Montana is a beautiful state with agriculture as its number one industry. Enjoy the scenery and be considerate of Montana’s farmers and ranchers as they go about their work.

Never pass farm equipment while in no-passing zones, curves, or hills. Be aware that farm equipment may have to maneuver around obstacles or make wide turns; never attempt to pass until you are certain of the machine operator’s intent. Pass when you can do so safely to prevent traffic from becoming backed up.

Reduce speed when you see equipment or livestock on a rural road. You will overtake them quickly and may not have time to respond safely.

Slow down on gravel roads, hills, curves, and turns. Consider traveling at lower speed near farmyards and work sites as a courtesy.

Keep a safe distance behind farm equipment – if you can’t see their mirrors, they can’t see you.

When approaching livestock, it is best to pull over and wait until you receive clear instructions to move through. If given the opportunity to move through, do so slowly and stay to one side rather than trying to weave through the herd.

Consider the extra distance required to slow down and stop a loaded trailer or machine pulling a heavy implement. Leave them plenty of room to operate.

Dust dramatically reduces visibility. Allow extra room between you and other roadway users.

Watch for changing road surfaces, no/soft shoulders, wildlife, open range livestock, and rapidly changing road conditions.

Obey all traffic laws and buckle up.

For more information on road safety or the Montana Ag Safety program, visit mtagrisafety.com or contact Safety Director Dana Jansen, danaj@mtagrisafety.com .

