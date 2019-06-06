Rober George Fawcett: 1934-2019

Robert George Fawcett, 84, passed peacefully on May 24, 2019, at his home south of Ree Heights, South Dakota, overlooking the lush green hills and valley where he spent his entire life.

Funeral service was held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, May 31, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Miller with Rev. Brian Jones officiating. Burial followed at Morningside Cemetery, Ree Heights. Visitation began at 5:00 p.m., Thursday, May 30, 2019 followed by a 7:00 p.m. prayer service, all at the church.

On July 28, 1934, he was born in Miller, South Dakota, the third child of George and Johanna (Hasart) Fawcett. Robert graduated from Miller High School in 1952 and married his high school sweetheart, Marjean Joanne Diede, on September 25, 1953 in Miller.

Robert was a proud member of the Miller National Guard, rising to the rank of Lieutenant before retiring. He was an avid pilot and enjoyed flying his Piper Club and small Cessna, along with sharing stories of his passion of flight. Robert was a strong supporter of 4-H. He served as a leader of the West Hand Baby Beef 4-H Club for 20 years, served on the State 4-H Advisory Board and as a director of the 4-H Livestock Trust Fund for 30 plus years. Bob worked at the S.D. State Fair as the Open Class Beef Superintendent for many years. He and Marjean shared the days of the fair as their “yearly vacation”. He enjoyed visiting with fellow cattlemen while at the fair and that was his way of relaxing after a summer of hard work at the ranch. Robert took the 4-H motto, “To Make the Best Better”, to heart as the ranch grew. The success of the ranch’s endeavors was always a source of pride and joy.

Family was important to Robert. He was also extremely proud of his grandchildren and was amazed by his grandchildren’s talents, travels, and accomplishments. He was happiest with Marjean by his side in the Bronco checking the east pasture tagging calves. Robert experienced a lifetime of change on the ranch and be embraced it all; from feeding hay with horses and sleds in the winter to GPS controlled tractors. Robert was an active member of the community. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Miller and held many leadership roles in local and state livestock associations.

Grateful to have shared in Robert’s life are his children: daughter, Kim Marie (Bill) Priest of Sebetha, Kansas and their children: Kelly Priest (Michael Painter), Kerry Priest, Laura (Nate) Miller, and John (Trista) Priest; daughter, Peggy Lee (Steve) Busse of Rapid City and their children: Andrew Busse (Anna Anderson), William (Corissa) Busse, Adrian Busse (Matteo Bava), and Morgan Busse (Camilo Gonzalez); son, Keith Robert (Cheryl) Fawcett of Ree Heights and their children: Daniel Fawcett (Kyla Copeland), Matt Fawcett, Erin Fawcett (Adam Kaufman), and Kristin (Weston) Kusser; 14 great grandchildren; sister, Bernadine (Mark) Johnson of San Deigo, CA; sister-in-law: Mavonne (Linn) Neu; brothers-in-law: Marvin (Carolyn) Diede and Leo Istas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marjean in 2013; and two sisters: Thelma Novotny and Ellen Wheelhouse.

Reck Funeral Home of Miller has been entrusted with Robert’s arrangements.