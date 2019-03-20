Roberts Angus Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: March 19, 2019

Location: Kist Livestock , Mandan, North Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

44 Yearling Bulls – $3,680

3 two Year Old – $2,833

Beautiful Spring Day for the Roberts Angus Bull sale ,Stacey , Darlene Roberts and Family offered a very nice set of Angus Bulls For sale

Lot 25 at $10,000 SDR Payweight 5028 Dob 3-16-2018

Reg 19340999 Basin Payweight 1682 x SAV Blackcap May 1657 sold to Dick Burns Edwards , IL

Lot 3 at $8500 SDR Cowboy UP 8029 Dob 3-21-2018

Reg 19341349 KA Cowboy UP 5405 x SDR Miss Spectrum105

sold to Kevin Uran, New Town, ND

Lot 11 at $5750 SDR Sensation 8046 Dob 3-2-2018

Reg 19347253 SAV sensation 5615 x SDR Miss Upward 225 sold to Loren Duchsherer Balfoer,ND

Lot 1 at $5500 SDR Cowboy Up 8025 Dob 3-15-2018

Reg 19341294 HA Cowboy UP 5405 x SDR Blackbird 380

sold to Grant James Turtle Lake, ND

Lot 10 at $5500 SDR Platimum 8005 Dob 3-10-2018

Reg 19363245 SAV Platinum 0010 x SDR Miss Ten X 549

sold to Richard Solberg Surrey, ND