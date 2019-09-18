Roberts, Stabenow Announce Livestock and Poultry Hearing

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry Chairman Pat Roberts, R-Kan., and Ranking Member Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., today announced the Committee will hold a hearing titled, “Perspectives on the Livestock and Poultry Sectors.”

Who: Mrs. Jennifer Houston, President, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, and East Tennessee Livestock Center, Sweetwater, Tenn.

Mr. Ron Kardel, Vice Chairman, National Turkey Federation, and West Liberty Foods grower, Walcott, Iowa

Dr. Jayson Lusk, Distinguished Professor and Head, Department of Agricultural Economics, Purdue University, West Lafayette, Ind.

Mr. Burton Pfliger, Past President, American Sheep Industry Association, and Roselawn Legacy Hampshires, Bismarck, N.D.

Mr. Trent Thiele, President, Iowa Pork Producers Association, and KMAX Farms, LLC, Elma, Iowa

Mr. Shane Eaton, Member, United States Cattlemen’s Association, and Eaton Charolais, Lindsay, Mont.

Date: Wednesday, September 25, 2019

Time: 10 a.m.

Place: 106 Dirksen Senate Office Building

–Senate Ag Committee