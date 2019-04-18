Rodeo All-Star Crowns Eight New Champions

Denver, Colo. – The elite in pro rodeo rolled into Denver over the weekend to compete for the title of Rodeo All-Star champion. Eight contestants walked away winners, and seven of them automatically became qualifiers for The Days of 47 pro rodeo in Utah this July. Over 11,000 fans enjoyed the two-day event.

These are the 2019 Rodeo All-Star champions: Will Lowe, of Canyon, TX, won his third title as Rodeo All-Star Saddle Bronc champion with a 90-point ride on a horse named High Rolling Sidney. Steer Wrestler, Mason Carter, Checotah, OK, won with a time of 6.66 seconds. Team Ropers, Justin Thigpen, Waycross, GA, and Kyle Crick, Lipan, TX, won with the time of 6.83 seconds. Saddle Bronc rider Travis Gardner, Mt Vernon, AR, took the title with a score of 87 points, and Tie-Down Roper, John Douch, Huntsville, TX, won with the time of 9.84 seconds. Hometown Barrel Racer, Shali Lord, Lamar, CO, won with the fast time of 15.37 seconds, and Bull Rider, Preston Louis, from Browning, MT, took home money with an 87-point winning ride on a bull called Talkin' Terror.

The Rodeo All-Star Concert, presented by Mountain Dew, featured country music's rising superstar, Chase Bryant, whose high-energy music turned the dirt arena into a dance floor with his top country hits and edgy guitar riffs.

Each Rodeo All-Star event was featured on the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) digital streaming service, RidePass. RidePass provided live-event coverage of Denver's April rodeo, not only for fans streaming the event but provided incisive reporting, immediate highlights and contestant interviews for every fan in the arena. For more information visit ridepass.com.

Visit rodeoallstar.com for complete rodeo results and event highlights.

