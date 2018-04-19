Rodeo All-Star Crowns Eight New Champions

Denver, Colo. – The elite in pro rodeo rolled into Denver over the weekend to compete for the title of Rodeo All-Star champion. Eight contestants walked away winners, and seven of them automatically became qualifiers for The Days of 47 pro rodeo in Utah this July.

These are your 2018 Rodeo All-Star champions; bareback rider, Mason Clements, Springville, UT, with an 87-point ride.

steer wrestler, Josh Boka, Dillon, Montana, won with a time of 16.5 seconds. Colorado-based team ropers, Travis Bounds, Clifton, Colorado, and Kyon Kreutzer, La Veta, Colorado, won with the time of 5.57 seconds. Saddle bronc rider Jesse Wright of Milford, Utah, took the title with a score of 86 points. Wright tied with his twin brother, Jake, in the short go and won via the tiebreaker. Tie-Down roper, Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Oklahoma, won with the time of 18.83 seconds. Barrel racer, Carmel Wright, Roy, Montana, won with the fast time of 15.36 seconds and bull rider, Dakota Louis, from Browning, Montana, took home money with an 82-point winning ride.

The Rodeo All-Star Concert, presented by Mountain Dew, featured country music's rising superstar, Ashley McBryde, whose passionate vocals and fan engagement felt more like a private show than an arena concert.

For the first time ever, Rodeo All-Star events were featured on the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) new digital streaming service, RidePass. RidePass provided live-event coverage of Denver's April rodeo, not only for fans streaming the event but provided incisive reporting, immediate highlights and rider interviews for every fan in the arena. For more information visit ridepass.com.

Visit rodeoallstar.com, for complete rodeo results and event highlights.

–Rodeo All Star