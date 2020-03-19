Rodeo Austin canceled

Public health and safety remain Rodeo Austin’s top priority. At the direction of City of Austin and Travis County officials, Rodeo Austin is heartbroken that 2020 events have been canceled. Rodeo Austin will respectfully comply with the public officials’ orders in an effort to keep the safety and well-being of our community at the forefront.

Canceling our event is extremely difficult for fans, volunteers, exhibitors, rodeo athletes, donors, contractors and everyone involved. Since 1938, Rodeo Austin has been a mission with a rodeo that has brought heritage and entertainment to our community while raising millions for Texas kids.

Rodeo Austin thanks you in advance for your support and we look forward to seeing you at the Fair & Rodeo in 2021. We will continue to serve our mission of growing the next generation…it’s in our roots.

Understandably, our guests have questions about ticket refunds. We request your patience as we develop the refund process, which will be communicated as soon as possible.

–PRCA