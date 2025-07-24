RODEO BROTHERHOOD: Two pairs of brothers are among contestants at this week’s Stampede 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Helena, Mont. – July 28, 2025 – Two pairs of brothers will compete at the Last Chance Stampede in Helena this weekend.

Brothers Jaxsen and Sam Petersen, Helena, and Logan and Gavin Beattie, also of Helena, will be on hand to ride, rope and wrestle.

The Petersens, the sons of Pete and Tara Petersen, are the third generation to compete at the Stampede. Pete was a steer wrestler, Tara a barrel racer (who competed at the Stampede last year) and Tara’s dad Gordon Clark was a bareback rider and steer wrestler. As kids, the brothers attended the youth rodeo that used to be held during the Stampede.

Jaxsen, the older of the two at 25 years of age, will steer wrestle at the Stampede. He also team ropes, mainly at Northern Rodeo Association (NRA) rodeos. He didn’t compete in high school rodeo but focused on high school sports.

He remembers going behind the chutes at the Stampede with his dad, and getting the autographs of rodeo stars like Cody Ohl and Trevor Brazile. Brazile, the most decorated rodeo athlete in pro rodeo, even wanted to buy Jaxsen’s rope horse, but the Petersens declined to sell it.

Younger brother Sam is on fire in the rodeo world.

The bareback rider is ranked fifth in the PRCA world standings, and if nothing goes awry, is headed to his first Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in December.

In the last few months, he’s won the Music City (Nashville, Tenn.) Rodeo; Oakley City, Utah; and Sheridan and Casper, Wyo. “I had a danged good Fourth” of July,” he said.

Sam has competed at the Stampede twice, on the pro level, but as a kid, he rode steers there.

“We loved going to the Stampede and Fair,” he said. “That’s where I got my start. I rode my first steer in competition there, when I was eight years old.”

Sam won’t spend much time at home; he’ll ride in Deadwood, S.D. before coming to Helena. Then as soon as he’s done in Helena, he’s off to the semifinals at Cheyenne Frontier Days, then Salt Lake City, and back to Cheyenne for the short round.

It’s a lot of adrenaline, but he’s being cautious. The rodeo year doesn’t end till September 30, and he wants to stay in the top fifteen in the world standings, securing a spot at the Wrangler National Finals.

“You can’t count your chickens before they’re hatched,” he said. “There’s a lot of season left, and I have to keep going at it with the same mindset. I can take a deep breath on October 1.”

Brothers Logan and Gavin Beattie are about the same age as the Petersen brothers: Logan and Jaxson as friends, and Gavin and Sam as friends. “We grew up together,” Gavin said. “Sam’s my best friend and we call each other all the time.”

Logan will steer wrestle at the Stampede; Gavin will team rope with Henry Hollenbeck.

The Beatties’ parents, Michael and Alyssa, made sure the boys had rope horses on which to compete. Gavin chose high school sports over rodeo, but picked up a rope as a high school senior in 2020, after a knee injury.



He also tie-down ropes, but due to knee surgery last year, told himself he would abstain this year. But at the East Helena rodeo, he tie-down roped and won the buckle. “So I may crack out again,” he said.

Logan, who is 25, will team rope at the Stampede. He and Jaxsen have traveled together the last two years.

Logan also competes in NRAs. He has qualified for the NRA finals five times; Gavin has qualified four times, and last year, in Jaxsen’s inaugural year at the NRA finals, he finished as reserve steer wrestling champion.

Bareback rider Sam Petersen rides at the 2024 Stampede. He is currently ranked fifth in the PRCA world standings. Photo by David Hollenback.

sam-petersen-stampede-2024-by-dave-hollenback

Jaxsen Petersen, older brother of bareback rider Sam Petersen, steer wrestles. He’s the third generation in his family to have competed at the Last Chance Stampede.

Screenshot

Gavin Beattie, on the left, heels at the 2024 Stampede. The Helena native will compete at this year’s Stampede as well. Photo by David Hollenback. gavin-beattie-by-david-hollenback-helena-2025

More than 350 contestants will compete at the Stampede; last year’s payout exceeded $103,000.

The 2024 Stampede champions returning to defend their titles include all around winner Bo Vocu; bareback rider Jacob Lees; steer wrestler Bridger Chambers; team roper Nick Albrecht; tie-down roper Garrett Jacobs; breakaway roper Joey Williams; barrel racer Becky Fuson, and bull rider Jordan Spears.

The Stampede kicks off at 7:30 pm each night, July 24-26 at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds.

Thursday, July 24 tickets are general admission and are $25 for adults and $7 for children (ages 12 and under.)

Friday, July 25 and Saturday, July 25 tickets are reserved and are $28 for all ages.

Tickets can be purchased online at LCCFairgrounds.com and at the gate, while supplies last.

For a full Stampede schedule, visit the website.

–Last Chance Stampede