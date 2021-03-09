RODEO CENTRAL: Rodeos a fixture at the N.D. Winter Show in Valley City

Valley City, N.D. – March 8, 2021 – Valley City turns into a western town, with spurs and saddles, boots and bits, during the N.D. Winter Show!

Over 500 cowboys and cowgirls will make their way to Valley City to compete in the PRCA rodeo, the Battle of the Border High School rodeo, the NDRA rodeo and the ranch rodeo.

Of the PRCA contestants, a world champion, reserve world champs and multiple-time National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifiers are among the 385 pro rodeo athletes entered for the March 12-13 rodeos.

Two saddle bronc world champs will be in Valley City to compete. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, will ride during the 7 pm performance on March 13. He won the world title in 2016 and 2019. Wade Sundell, the 2018 world champion, competes during slack at 11 am on March 12.

The 2019 reserve world champ and bareback rider Orin Larsen, who hails from Manitoba but now lives in Nebraska, will ride on March 12 at 7 pm and the 2018 reserve world champ, Jessica Routier, of Buffalo, S.D., will run barrels in Valley City as well.

Fan favorite barrel racer Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D., has been to the NFR fourteen times. She is the seventh barrel racer out during slack on March 12. And barrel racing fans will recognize the name of Fallon Taylor. The 2014 world champ, she has built a social media dynasty around her style and fashion and will run in Valley City during slack.

Other notable rodeo contestants and NFR qualifiers include bareback riders Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D.; Jamie Howlett, Rapid City, S.D.; saddle bronc riders Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D.; Shorty Garrett, Dupree, S.D. and Shane O’Connell, Rapid City, S.D.; and steer wrestler Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D.

Returning champs from the 2020 Winter Show include bareback rider Tucker Zingg, Crow Agency, Mont.; steer wrestler Scott Kleeman, Killdeer, N.D.; tie-down roper Jason Vohs, Dickinson, N.D.; team ropers Alfred Hansen, Dickinson, N.D. and Luke Morast, Halliday, N.D.; and bull rider Reid Oftedahl, Raymond, Minn.

The bucking horses and bulls will be provided by Bailey Pro Rodeo and Korkow Rodeos. Entertainment will be by Rider Kiesner and Bethany Iles, the 2020 PRCA Dress Act of the Year. Calling the play-by-play action will be Will Rasmussen.

The PRCA rodeo consists of eight events: bareback riding, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, team roping, breakaway roping, barrel racing and bull riding. Nineteen states and one province are represented among the over 350 pro rodeo athletes. Riders are not guaranteed to compete in Valley City, due to scheduling and other logistical problems.

The event will follow CDC, city and state COVID-19 guidelines.

The PRCA rodeo takes place March 12 at 7 pm and March 13 at 2 pm and 7 pm. The Battle of the Border High School Rodeo occurs on March 13 at 9 am. The Ranch Rodeo takes place on May 11 at 6:30 pm, and the NDRA Rodeo will be on March 14 at 2 pm.

More information can be found online at NorthDakotaWinterShow.com or by calling the Winter Show at 701.845.1401.

Ryder Wright wins the Saddle Bronc with a 91.25, making this his second American Rodeo win in three years. Photo by Jake Link Photograph, The American Rodeo / Rural Media Group



–North Dakota Winter Show