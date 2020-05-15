Rodeo fans can stream ProRodeo with launch of ‘PRCA on The Cowboy Channel Plus App’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Today, The Cowboy Channel and the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association launched the PRCA on The Cowboy Channel Plus App, which will bring the most exciting PRORODEO streaming to fans’ fingertips.

The new and exciting app will also allow subscribers to stream The Cowboy Channel’s Western lifestyle content on any device, anytime, anywhere.

Fans can get a sneak peek at this all-new design with the Beta version available now.

As the world’s destination for all things PRORODEO, the PRCA on The Cowboy Channel Plus App will keep fans up-to-date with their favorite PRCA rodeos and athletes, as well as provide behind-the-scenes access to livestreamed and on demand PRCA rodeo events from around the country.

The content can be accessed via the mobile app (available on Android and iOS), as well as any browser, smart TV or device. Viewers will be able to enjoy free access to up-to-the-minute news, bios, rodeos and highlights. Those with a subscription will unlock premium content such as up to six simultaneous live rodeo feeds, classic PRCA archived rodeos, The Cowboy Channel video-on-demand programming, and the only place viewers can stream the National Finals Rodeo.

“PRORODEO fans will quickly find that the PRCA on The Cowboy Channel Plus App is the place to go for all their PRORODEO needs,” PRCA CEO George Taylor said. “For digital content, this is one of the most exciting things to happen to the sport of Professional Rodeo. This app is a one-stop shop for all things PRCA.”

Starting May 15, the app will be the exclusive livestreaming home for the PRCA. In the weeks to follow, more PRORODEO streaming, stats and exclusive content will be available on the app.

“The Cowboy Channel has gained a tremendous and loyal audience since becoming the official network of the PRCA in January,” said Raquel Gottsch, CEO of The Cowboy Channel. “This momentum continues with the launch of the PRCA on The Cowboy Channel Plus App. Subscribers will now be able to watch the live stream of The Cowboy Channel anytime, anywhere, on any device. In addition, we’ve partnered with the PRCA to bring subscribers the largest archive of PRCA rodeo content in the world, with new ‘classic’ PRCA rodeos added weekly.”

From PRCA events to the 2020 Wrangler NFR and original programming, The Cowboy Channel is devoted to bringing the best in Western sports and Western fashion, food, music and programming to its viewers. The network has also worked hard to meet the needs of its audience during these unprecedented and challenging times.

In March and April, The Cowboy Channel aired 40 continuous nights of the last four years of the National Finals Rodeo to give fans a chance to relive their favorite rodeo moments during a time when live sports are suspended. Recently, the network expanded its lineup to include the new series PRORODEO Tonight, a sports highlight show described as the “SportsCenter” of rodeo.

The Cowboy Channel Plus is available for only $9.99 a month or save up to 25% and purchase the whole year for $89.99. To sign up for the PRCA on Cowboy Channel Plus app, visit http://www.cowboychannelplus.com.

–PRCA