Rodeo friends struggling with health issues

Tom C. Miller of Faith, South Dakota, and Emmett “Bud “ Longbrake of Dupree, South Dakota, were both are in Rochester at Mayo Clinic last battling health issues that are life concerning, according to multiple social media posts last week.

Jim Hunt of Faith, South Dakota posted, “Join us as partners in prayer to give them both strength, Godly direction and confidence to win their battle! None of us can do it alone! Give time in prayer, give to them in thought ,word and deed like they have so many of us! Partners in prayer! 1 John 1:5,6,7. These friends and most generous cowboys both have given back countless years, days and hours to the way of life many of us cherish!”