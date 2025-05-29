Rodeo is My Life – Reflections of an athlete and her family 

As she prepares for her last high school rodeo season and her first Jackrabbit College Rodeo season, Brooklyn Beringer reflects on the role rodeo has played in her life.

Brooklyn Beringer makes a pole bending run.

“Rodeo has not made me who I am, rodeo is part of who I am. Rodeo is me. It is my entire life. It is what my life revolves around,” explained the recent Gettysburg High School graduate of the sport she has been obsessed with since she was a toddler.

With the support of her family, Brooklyn competes in several rodeo circuits – 4-H Rodeo, South Dakota High School Rodeo and National Little Britches Rodeo, National Barrel Horse Association. Her events include barrel racing, pole bending, breakaway roping and trail course.

“I am so grateful for my parents. Traveling to rodeos all these years I have gotten to see a lot of families, and I know I am fortunate,” Brooklyn said. “My parents want to see me succeed and they help me do what it takes to succeed – whether that is signing me up for roping clinics, or finding me riding lessons, or helping me buy a horse – they do whatever it takes so I can chase my dreams.”

“If I used one word to describe rodeo, it would be family.” Brooklyn Beringer

Brooklyn’s passion for rodeo was born the first time she watched barrel racing.

“I was at the arena railing jumping up and down screaming as I watched Lisa Lockhart run barrels and I fell in love with rodeo,” recalled Brooklyn, of the 2010 Black Hills Stock Show Rodeo.

Brooklyn was only 3 at the time, but based on her reaction, Michelle knew her daughter’s interest would only grow.

“I pointed her behavior out to her dad and said, “Thad, you are in trouble. She’s a horse girl.'”

Brooklyn was obsessed. She started watching barrel racing videos on YouTube and began asking for a horse.

Bull rider, Thad Bothwell helped make her dream come true when he told Michelle and Thad about Blueberry, a seasoned barrel horse that was for sale.

“Mom and dad got Blueberry for my seventh birthday. I remember the day because it was my birthday party, my whole family and most of my classmates were at the farm for my party, and my dad was leading her out of the trailer and I asked, “is she really mine,'” Brooklyn said.

“All Brooklyn had to do was hang on because Blueberry would walk the pattern all by herself,” Michelle said. “She was gentle, everyone loved Blueberry. Those are the horses that are worth their weight in gold – they take care of the kids.”

Before their daughter became obsessed, Michelle and Thad were merely rodeo spectators. But once Brooklyn competed in her first play day rodeo, experienced rodeo families took the Beringer family under their wing and guided them.

“Rodeo is like a family – everyone is connected and willing to help,” Michelle said.

Brooklyn agreed. “If I had one word to describe rodeo, it would be family. As I was looking at different colleges, I realized that everywhere I looked, I knew someone through my rodeo connections. It’s nice to know that even when I’m away from my real family, I have my rodeo family.”

Brooklyn went on to explain how her extended rodeo family has supported her throughout the years.

She learned the basics of barrel racing and roping from Brent and Jenny Belkham. She took more roping lessons from Carole Hollers, and practices at a barn owned by her friend Emma Salonen. And each February she sends her horses to Dare to Dream Equine Conditioning in Pierre where Kelly Wheelhouse exercises them on their aqua tread.

And then there’s the Gettysburg community.

“When I qualified for my first National Little Britches Rodeo in Guthrie, Oklahoma at the Lazy E Arena, community members helped us with expenses, giving us funds and fuel cards,” Brooklyn said.

While following Brooklyn to rodeos across South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, Minnesota and North Dakota and other Midwestern communities, Michelle and Thad noticed the benefits that rodeo brought to its host communities.

“Rodeo brings an economic boost because people are staying in a community, not just traveling through a community,” Michelle explained.

And while other communities the same size as Gettysburg were able to host rodeos, the Potter County Fairground arena was in a state of disrepair. The grandstands were damaged by a tornado in the late 80s, and torn down leaving only the roof.

So, with the support of the community, the Beringer family, the Fairboard, and the County Commission have been working to restore the arena.

In 2020, the family began hosting an annual Battle for the Buckle barrel racing series. After their costs are covered, the family donates a portion of the proceeds to make further improvements to the arena. A crow’s nest is currently under construction.

“It was hard for Thad and I to drive by the old arena nearly every day and think about what our community used to have. We are hoping to bring it back. Our family’s eventual goal is to host a rodeo here one day,” Michelle explained. “And what better sport to host than the state sport. It’s a sport that highlights the western lifestyle – people working hard for their goals and taking care of animals.”

Beringer Family Farm

High School Rodeo athlete Brooklyn Beringer with her family on their Potter County farm. Left to right: Thad, Michelle, Woody, Brooklyn, Barbara Ann and Braxton Beringer. Beastrom Gelbvieh 34th Annual Bull Sale

While Brooklyn pursued her passion for rodeo competing across the Midwest, her older brother, Braxton’s passion is rooted in the family’s Potter County farm, seed business and custom farming/trucking businesses.

“Farming and trucking are what I have always wanted to do. Just like Brooklyn has been dedicated to rodeo, I have always dedicated my time to our farm,” Braxton, 21, explained.

Thad said without Braxton’s enthusiasm for the farm, he would not have been able to travel with Michelle and Brooklyn to rodeos.

“I cannot say enough how grateful I am for Braxton and our employee, Steven Hunnel. They cover for me and Michelle when we leave for rodeos or when I am serving on the fair board.”

A fourth-generation farmer, Braxton works with his dad, his grandpa, Victor and his best friend, Steven. They raise corn, soybeans, oats, wheat, and alfalfa hay.

In addition to providing nutrient-rich hay for Brooklyn’s horses, the family also provides square bales to several rodeo friends.

“Haying is my hobby,” Thad jokes.

“We have come a long way,” Michelle said. “Now that we have a bale accumulator, we no longer have to pick up the bales by hand.”

Whatever work is underway on the farm, Michelle is involved. A city kid, she said she learned when they were dating that if she wanted to spend time with Thad, she needed to work with him.

“Like most farmers, when there is work to do, Thad works until it is done – sometimes that means he was not home until 2 or 3 in the morning, in those days,” Michelle said. “So, I learned how to drive the tandem grain trucks and haul to the elevator to help, and I got my CDL and now I drive semi and help when needed there. I wear many hats!”

Michelle, Thad and Braxton also sell seed to area farmers and provide custom planting.

After high school, Braxton earned a degree in diesel mechanics from Lake Area Technical College. In 2024 he found a 2000 Peterbilt 379 that needed a skilled diesel mechanic.

Summer 2024, Braxton rebuilt the engine and repainted the cab. He hopes to start a custom trucking business.

Supporting the next generation of rodeo athletes

Not only has rodeo been her focus throughout elementary, middle and high school, but the sport inspired Brooklyn to pursue degrees in Animal Science/Pre-Veterinary Medicine at South Dakota State University.

“Experiences with my horses have shown me there is a real need for equine veterinarians in South Dakota. I hope to help fill this need,” Brooklyn said.

She shares that when one of her best horses, Sadie, broke her leg and needed to be put down, it took several phone calls and hours before the family found a veterinarian who was available. And recently, she had to drive her horse, Sly, four hours to Harrisburg for a required surgery.

“Becoming a veterinarian is a long road, but I want to do this so that I can return home and help care for horses throughout the area,” Brooklyn said. Before she heads off to SDSU to pursue her degrees, Brooklyn is looking forward to her last summer competing in South Dakota High School Rodeo. She hopes to qualify for the 2025 Finals held June 17-21 at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre.

