Rodeo logistics changing landscape of tech

AUSTIN, TEXAS— In comparison to other sports and business industries- rodeo is starving for technology upgrades in current processes industry wide. Today, Rodeo Logistics publicly launches offering the world’s leading technology to the entire rodeo ecosystem.

“We saw an industry hungry for innovation,” said Rodeo Logistics COO Jeff Hermon. “Rodeo Logistics is devoted to transforming current processes in the rodeo world through the implementation of technology. We are leading the future of rodeo innovation and will continue to release new software tools to advance the entire industry.”

Prior to taking the reins at Rodeo Logistics, Hermon has been dedicated to assisting companies in achieving their business development goals through technical solutions. With more than 20 years under his belt, he has vast experience in the areas of software engineering, technical solution development, software development, and project management.

Unbeknownst to many, Rodeo Logistics has already proven themselves to the rodeo industry over the last 18 months. As the tech developer of the Virtual Rodeo Qualifier (VRQ) for the World Champions Rodeo Alliance (WCRA), the firm and its software has successfully managed tens of thousands of rodeo athlete nominations worldwide. In addition, Rodeo Logistics developed and launched the WCRA VRQ Entry Tool which has processed several thousand rodeo entries for all WCRA semi-finals and major rodeos, including the Days of ’47 Cowboy Games and Rodeo.

“As an independent rodeo in 2018, we took our entries for our invitational athletes internally while the tool was used for qualifiers,” said Days of ’47 Cowboys Games and Rodeo General Manager Tommy Joe Lucia. “After seeing the ease and performance of Rodeo Logistics’ entry tool last year, we decided to have them take all of our entries for the 2019 event and the entire process has been very efficient.”

The Austin, Texas based company is taking a different approach to the rodeo industry. Historically, the orchestration of rodeo was led by organizing bodies developing processes for their own business needs independently. Uniquely, Rodeo Logistics is developing its software with the enormous capacity to serve every level of rodeo competition and everyone in the ecosystem including; organizers, athletes, secretaries, committees, producers, promoters and contractors.

For all inquiring about Rodeo Logistics, please visit http://www.rodeologistics.co or call 888-343-1123.

–WCRA