Rodeo of the Year: Pro cowboys, cowgirls say South Dakota events are their favorites

The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas is known for their coveted gold buckles and world champion saddles among large payouts and other awards. However, two prestigious rodeo titles were voted on and awarded to South Dakota rodeos with deep historical roots.

Rodeo Rapid City produced by Sutton Rodeo Company was awarded Large Indoor Rodeo of The Year after being voted on by members of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. Sutton Rodeo is a humble six-generation family business from Onida, South Dakota entering their 100th year of producing rodeos. What started as their Sunday pastime of hosting rodeos on the ranch grew into a highly respected name in the rodeo and western industry.

Rodeo Rapid City image-15

Rodeo Rapid City image-16

Rodeo Rapid City draws some of the top cowboys and cowgirls from all over as well as the up and coming. Combined with a great payout, stock, and captivating entertainment for the crowd, despite working against the South Dakota cold in January, Rapid holds its own against competitors in the category such as Houston, Fort Worth, and San Antonio, Texas. They have been nominated for the award 24 times and won in 2002, 2003, 2020, 2021, 2023 and now again in 2024.

“We try to make it even better every year,” said Steve Sutton, “we like to be family-oriented so the whole family can come and enjoy it.”

Part of making the rodeo memorable includes hiring the best of the best when it comes to those who keep the cowboys safe and the crowd entertained. “A lot of times, the bull fighters, the barrel man, and the act that win act of the year are the ones we have hired the next year,” Sutton said. “They are always trying to get to come back, they have fun being there too and I credit a lot of it back to the staff at the building, they make everybody feel welcome.”

“I’ve been to every performance all 48 or 49 years and to pick one memory out would be hard to narrow down,” Sutton said. “Mother nature is our worst enemy, one year it took D.R. Daniels a couple hours to chip the ice off the back of his trailer to get his horse out and he’d never been anywhere like that.”

Along with the PRCA rodeo, they also host the South Dakota 20x invitational high school rodeo. “It’s something Kim and I started and wanted to do, kids strive to be in the top three of their events so they get to go and it gets them into the practice pen and makes them try harder. That’s our give back to the rodeo world.”

Steve and his family have countless memories with people they’ve met through Rodeo Rapid City but what means the most to him is to hear stories from people who have been to the rodeo for 20 years, or someone who was at the first few Sutton Rodeos. “Let them know they can pull us off the side and visit with us about their memories, those are the things I’d to hear about.”

Just 55 miles northwest of Rapid City is the small town of Belle Fourche, South Dakota. During the week of the Fourth of July, the rodeo is an anticipated stop for cowboys and cowgirls making their way down the rodeo road during “Cowboy Christmas.” It’s one of the busiest times of the year for those trying to make the top 15. With firework shows, electric entertainment, tough competition, inspiring displays of patriotism, and over 100 years of history, the rodeo has become a must-see event for locals and tourists.

The Black Hills Roundup was named the Medium Rodeo of The Year in Las Vegas and in addition to the prestigious title, the committee was also earned the Remuda award which is exclusively voted on by the rough stock competitors of the PRCA.

Weeks prior to the rodeo last summer, the city with the best of intentions, installed drain tile under the arena. When they did, an unexpected amount of rock was dug up and spread throughout the arena. This sparked controversy on social media about whether the ground was safe for barrel racers to run in.

Rather than reacting defensively, the committee made up of volunteers, their families, and other locals worked countless hours to hand pick and remove rocks by the truck full. Furthermore, the committee made the decision to go beyond and hire outside help to remove rocks from the arena for the safety of the incoming athletes.

Their efforts didn’t go unnoticed and the Black Hills Roundup placed third for “best ground” within the Badlands Circuit.

Scott Reder grew up in the Belle Fourche area and continues to live there with his wife and kids. He remembered being a young kid watching the Black Hills Roundup when Donnie Gay was entered in the bull riding. It was still a small rodeo at the time, not near the reputation it has now, which made Gay’s attendance even more special.

Reder went on to join the PRCA and ride bareback horses at his hometown rodeo. After he retired from riding bucking horses, he spent time on the committee in various positions including Chute Boss, Production Manager and eventually Chairman in 2010-2011.

Last year Reder stepped in to manage the production of the rodeo and with the committees’ help resulted in positive changes that helped them win Medium Rodeo of The Year.

One of the most notable changes was bringing in Championship Pro Rodeo. “One of the coolest memories from last year,” Reder recalled, “was when Will O’Connell with Championship Pro Rodeo brought a horse called Smoke Wagon. Somebody had turned him out in the first round (of the bareback riding) so Mason Clements from Utah walked up and drew him then won the first performance on him. Then they turned around and put him in the bronc riding on the fourth and they won it on him too.”

The odds of the same horse winning both the bareback and saddle bronc riding is a rare event and is a testament to the quality of rodeo that is the Black Hills Roundup.

Both Sutton and Reder agreed that a successful rodeo is determined by its flow. They strive for producing events that can go on without a hitch, around two hours long, with exciting family friendly entertainment and great stock to keep the cowboys and cowgirls wanting to come back.

Furthermore, they are proud to be a part of South Dakota’s deep-rooted history with rodeo and be a part of something much larger than themselves. The future of rodeo is bright with family companies like Sutton Rodeo and committees like the Black Hills Roundup working to better each event.

BH Roundup image-14