Rodeo Rapid City 20X High School Rodeo Showcase

The 20X High School Rodeo Showcase Sunday, January 31 at 1 pm in the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center features the top three high school rodeo competitors in 10 events from all four regions of the state. Watch the state’s top high school athletes compete for scholarships, team travel funds from Farm Credit Services and the prized Maynard Trophy Buckles.

Rodeo personnel will include 3X PRCA Announcer of the Year Nominee, Will Rasmussen and 8X PRCA Clown of the Year, Justin Rumford and 15X Specialty Act of the Year, John Payne!

Tickets are available at http://www.gotmine.com ; 1-800-GOT-MINE; At Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Box Office and the Outdoor REC at EAFB, SD

Available to all High School Rodeo Athletes on January 31 from 9:30 am-11:30 am is the High School College Fair (Free to Public). Held in the South Balcony of the Barnett Arena, this is a great opportunity for any high school rodeo athlete to visit with National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association coaches from South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa, Oklahoma and Wyoming

Rodeo Rapid City is produced by Sutton Rodeo of Onida, SD. Sutton Rodeo is a sixth generation rodeo company, founded in 1926, best known for award winning PRCA events including Top Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year, Bucking Stock of the Year & Hall of Fame Stock Contractors James Sutton, Sr. and James Sutton, Jr.

Official website link: http://www.suttonrodeo.com/rapid-city-rodeo

Regional Breakdown: NORTHWEST REGION All contestants attending High School in Belle Fourche, Newell, Spearfish, Buffalo, Lemmon, Bison, Dupree, Faith, Isabel, Takini, McIntosh, Eagle Butte will enter either or both the Buffalo Rodeo June 3, 4, 5, 2022 and the Dupree Rodeo June 10, 11, 12, 2022. NW Region Directors are: Justin Pihl, 11768 Bullock Rd, Buffalo, SD 57720 (605-641-0148) Lance Lesmeister PO Box 643 Eagle Butte, SD 57625 (605-964-7676) SOUTHWEST REGION All contestants attending High School at Sturgis, Red Cloud, Rapid City, Douglas, Custer, Hot Springs, Oelrichs, Edgemont, Pine Ridge, Lead, Hill City, Wall, Little Wound, Crazy Horse, New Underwood, Bennett County, will enter either or both the Wall Rodeo June 3, 4, 5, 2022 and the New Underwood Rodeo June 10, 11, 12, 2022. SW Region Directors are: Dan Curr, PO Box 36, Scenic SD 57780 (605-433-5483) – Justin Robertson 15980 E Hwy 44 Caputa, SD 57744 (605-484-0305) RIVER REGION All contestants attending High School at Kadoka, Midland, Philip, White River, Jones Co., Lyman Co., Winner, Gregory/Burke, Mission, St. Francis, Chamberlain, Colome, Lower Brule, Highmore, Stanley County, Pierre, Sully Buttes, Gettysburg, Tiospaye Topa, Timber Lake, Mobridge, Trail City, Faulkton will enter either or both the Highmore Rodeo June 3, 4, 5, 2022 and the Dupree Rodeo June 10, 11, 12, 2022. River Region Directors are: Treg Cowan 20875 324th Ave Harrold, SD 57356 (605-295-0140) – Justin Heath 29161 324th Ave Colome, SD (605-840-5052) EAST REGION All contestants attending High School at Frederick, Leola, Britton/Hecla, Langford, Sisseton, Groton, Webster, Miller, Wessington Springs, Kimball, White Lake, Platte/Geddes, Bonesteel/Fairfax, or any school East of Hwy 281 will enter either or both the Huron Rodeo June 3, 4, 5, 2022 and the Watertown Rodeo June 10, 11, 12, 2022. East Region Directors are: Brad McGirr 20177 Hwy 37 Huron, SD 57350 (605-354-0974) – Perry Moody 23970 398th Ave Letcher, SD 57359 (605-770-0853)

Farm Credit Services Challenge issued to high school rodeo An exciting challenge has been issued by Farm Credit Services of America to the 20X High School Rodeo Team. When the team members compete in 20X High School Rodeo in the new Summit Arena at The Monument in Rapid City, SD, they will be competing for much more than the first-place buckle. If they can meet or exceed the set challenge scores, they can win for their national team, $100 per each of the 10 scheduled events for a total of $1,000. This money will be donated by Farm Credit of Services of America to the South Dakota High School Rodeo Association to be used by the National Team members for travel expenses at the National High School Rodeo Finals. “The Farm Credit Services challenge is a very generous contribution to South Dakota’s best rodeo athletes, and it will add additional excitement to the already thrilling rodeo,” according to Ann Sundermann, Executive Secretary of SDHSRA. After reviewing the records from the past five years of 20X High School Rodeo performances, the time or marking that has been set would have been reached in each event 50 percent of the time. Here are the markings or times that would need to be met or exceeded for the SDHSRA to obtain the funds. Farm Credit Services of America challenge score requirements: Bareback Riding67 Breakaway Roping3.31 Calf Roping12.79 Goat Tying7.22 Saddle Bronc63 Team Roping9.75 Steer Wrestling5.96 Barrel Racing13.38 Pole Bending20.46 Bull Riding72