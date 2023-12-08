YOUR AD HERE »

Rodeo Rapid City, Home of Champions rodeos among the honorees at PRCA banquet

Below, are the winners at the 2023 PRCA Awards Banquet.

John Justin Standard of the West Committeeman of the Year
Wade Garrett
 
Pendleton Whisky Let ‘Er Buck Stock of the Year
Bareback Riding: Night Crawler, Pickett Pro Rodeo
Saddle Bronc Riding: Xplosive Skies, Calgary Stampede
Bull Riding: Bayou Bengal, Pete Carr Pro Rodeo
 
Media Award: Excellence in Broadcast Journalism
100 Rodeo in 100 Days – Cowboy Channel (Karlee Peterson Executive Producer)

Media Award: Excellence in Multimedia Journalism
Sports Illustrated Rodeo
 
Polaris Remuda Awards
Stock Contractor: Burch Rodeo
Rodeo Committee: Douglas County Fair & Rodeo | Castle Rock, Colorado
 
Hesston Sowing Good Deeds
Cattlemen’s Days Rodeo | Gunnison, Colorado  
 
Coors Man in the Can
John Harrison
 
Photographer of the Year
Click Thompson
               
Music Director of the Year
Josh Hilton

Clown of the Year
John Harrison

Timer of the Year
Molly Twitchell

Dress Act of the Year
Bobby Kerr

Comedy Act of the Year
John Harrison

Small Rodeo of the Year
Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo — Blackfoot, Idaho

Medium Rodeo of the Year
Home of Champions Rodeo — Red Lodge, Montana

Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year
Rodeo Rapid City — Rapid City, South Dakota

Large Outdoor Rodeo of the Year
Pendleton Round-Up — Pendleton, Oregon

Pickup Man of the Year
Josh Edwards

Bullfighter of the Year
Cody Webster

Announcer of the Year
Anthony Lucia
 
Secretary of the Year
Eva Chadwick
 
Veterinarian of the Year
Tim Eastman

Stock Contractor of the Year
Frontier Rodeo

Donita Barnes Contract Personnel Life Achievement
Scott Walton

–PRCA

