Rodeo Rapid City, Home of Champions rodeos among the honorees at PRCA banquet
Below, are the winners at the 2023 PRCA Awards Banquet.
John Justin Standard of the West Committeeman of the Year
Wade Garrett
Pendleton Whisky Let ‘Er Buck Stock of the Year
Bareback Riding: Night Crawler, Pickett Pro Rodeo
Saddle Bronc Riding: Xplosive Skies, Calgary Stampede
Bull Riding: Bayou Bengal, Pete Carr Pro Rodeo
Media Award: Excellence in Broadcast Journalism
100 Rodeo in 100 Days – Cowboy Channel (Karlee Peterson Executive Producer)
Media Award: Excellence in Multimedia Journalism
Sports Illustrated Rodeo
Polaris Remuda Awards
Stock Contractor: Burch Rodeo
Rodeo Committee: Douglas County Fair & Rodeo | Castle Rock, Colorado
Hesston Sowing Good Deeds
Cattlemen’s Days Rodeo | Gunnison, Colorado
Coors Man in the Can
John Harrison
Photographer of the Year
Click Thompson
Music Director of the Year
Josh Hilton
Clown of the Year
John Harrison
Timer of the Year
Molly Twitchell
Dress Act of the Year
Bobby Kerr
Comedy Act of the Year
John Harrison
Small Rodeo of the Year
Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo — Blackfoot, Idaho
Medium Rodeo of the Year
Home of Champions Rodeo — Red Lodge, Montana
Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year
Rodeo Rapid City — Rapid City, South Dakota
Large Outdoor Rodeo of the Year
Pendleton Round-Up — Pendleton, Oregon
Pickup Man of the Year
Josh Edwards
Bullfighter of the Year
Cody Webster
Announcer of the Year
Anthony Lucia
Secretary of the Year
Eva Chadwick
Veterinarian of the Year
Tim Eastman
Stock Contractor of the Year
Frontier Rodeo
Donita Barnes Contract Personnel Life Achievement
Scott Walton
–PRCA