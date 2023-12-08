Rodeo Rapid City, Home of Champions rodeos among the honorees at PRCA banquet

Below, are the winners at the 2023 PRCA Awards Banquet.

John Justin Standard of the West Committeeman of the Year

Wade Garrett



Pendleton Whisky Let ‘Er Buck Stock of the Year

Bareback Riding: Night Crawler, Pickett Pro Rodeo

Saddle Bronc Riding: Xplosive Skies, Calgary Stampede

Bull Riding: Bayou Bengal, Pete Carr Pro Rodeo



Media Award: Excellence in Broadcast Journalism

100 Rodeo in 100 Days – Cowboy Channel (Karlee Peterson Executive Producer)



Media Award: Excellence in Multimedia Journalism

Sports Illustrated Rodeo



Polaris Remuda Awards

Stock Contractor: Burch Rodeo

Rodeo Committee: Douglas County Fair & Rodeo | Castle Rock, Colorado



Hesston Sowing Good Deeds

Cattlemen’s Days Rodeo | Gunnison, Colorado



Coors Man in the Can

John Harrison



Photographer of the Year

Click Thompson



Music Director of the Year

Josh Hilton



Clown of the Year

John Harrison



Timer of the Year

Molly Twitchell



Dress Act of the Year

Bobby Kerr



Comedy Act of the Year

John Harrison



Small Rodeo of the Year

Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo — Blackfoot, Idaho



Medium Rodeo of the Year

Home of Champions Rodeo — Red Lodge, Montana



Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year

Rodeo Rapid City — Rapid City, South Dakota



Large Outdoor Rodeo of the Year

Pendleton Round-Up — Pendleton, Oregon



Pickup Man of the Year

Josh Edwards



Bullfighter of the Year

Cody Webster



Announcer of the Year

Anthony Lucia



Secretary of the Year

Eva Chadwick



Veterinarian of the Year

Tim Eastman



Stock Contractor of the Year

Frontier Rodeo



Donita Barnes Contract Personnel Life Achievement

Scott Walton

