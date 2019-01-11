Rodeo Rapid City PRCA Xtreme Bulls Tour

PRCA Xtreme Bulls Tour Friday, Jan. 26 at 7:30 pm in the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center will feature 35 top PRCA bull riding contestants competing against 35 of the top bulls in the world for over $36,000 in prize money.

Contestants are led by 4X World Champion superstar, Sage Kimzey, Salado TX, followed by followed by a who's who of Wrangler National Finals qualifiers such as Trey Benton III; Riley Blankenship, Joe Frost and more. Rounded out by Badland Circuit Champions Tanner Bothwell, Rapid City, Wyatt Gregg, Belle Fourche and Corey Maier, Timber Lake it will be an exciting night of Bull Riding!

Rodeo personnel will include PRCA Announcer of the Year nominee, Will Rasmussen and PRCA Barrelman, Allan Dessel! Special guest appearance by the Young Living Percherons Hitch!

Tickets are available at http://www.gotmine.com; 1-800-GOT-MINE; At Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Box Office, Kiosks, Silverado-Franklin in Deadwood, SD and Outdoor Rec at EAFB, SD.

Rodeo Rapid City is produced by Sutton Rodeo of Onida, SD. Sutton Rodeo is a sixth generation rodeo company, founded in 1926, best known for award winning PRCA events including Top Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year, Bucking Stock of the Year & Hall of Fame Stock Contractor James Sutton, Sr.

Official website link: http://www.suttonrodeo.com/rapid-city-rodeo

Recommended Stories For You

–Rodeo Rapid City