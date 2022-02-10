Rodeo Rapid City Results

Rapid City, S.D., Feb. 3-5

All-around cowboy: Riley Wakefield, $1,698, tie-down roping, steer wrestling and team roping.

Bareback riding: 1. Garrett Shadbolt, 89 points on Summit Pro Rodeo’s Game Trail, $5,041; 2. Orin Larsen, 88.5, $3,865; 3. Caleb Bennett, 86, $2,856; 4. Lane McGehee, 85.5, $1,848; 5. (tie) Richmond Champion and Austin Foss, 84.5, $1,008 each; 7. Shane O’Connell, 82, $672; 8. Trenten Montero, 81, $504.

Steer wrestling: 1. Blake Knowles, 3.8 seconds, $4,577; 2. (tie) Laine Herl and Cameron Morman, 4.0, $3,854 each; 4. (tie) Ty Allred, Nick Guy and Jake Kraupie, 4.1, $2,650 each; 7. (tie) Slick Pickerill and Landonias Sivertsen, 4.4, $1,445 each; 9. (tie) Kalane Anders, Tanner Brunner, Eli Lord, Jason Reiss, Benjamin Robinson and Timmy Sparing, 4.5, $161 each.

Team roping: 1. Jake Cooper/Sid Sporer, 4.2 seconds, $3,961 each; 2. (tie) Jr. Dees/Levi Lord and Jon Peterson/Trae Smith, 4.4, $3,537 each; 4. Britt Williams/Cayden Cox, 4.9, $3,112; 5. Dalton Turner/Trent Vaught, 5.4, $2,829; 6. Layne Carson/, 5.7, $2,546; 7. Brit Ellerman/Jayden Johnson, 5.9, $2,264; 8. Zane Thompson/Jace Engesser, 6.4, $1,981; 9. Rio Nutter/Riley Wakefield, 6.6, $1,698; 10. Dustin Harris/Jesse Jolly, 8.1, $1,415; 11. Cooper White/Tucker White, 9.6, $849; 12. Kolton Schmidt/Wyatt Cox, 9.9, $566.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. (tie) Shorty Garrett, on Sutton Rodeos’ Spark Plug, and Riggin Smith, on Burch Rodeo’s Pip Squeak, 85.5 points, $4,384 each; 3. Jake Watson, 84, $2,812; 4. (tie) Mitch Pollock and Kolby Wanchuk, 83.5, $1,489 each; 6. (tie) Allen Boore and Logan Hay, 83, $744 each; 8. Ben Andersen, 82, $496.

Tie-down roping: 1. Dallen McIntire, 8.1 seconds, $5,492; 2. Michael Otero, 8.2, $4,914; 3. Clint Kindred, 8.5, $4,336; 4. Nolan Richie, 9.0, $3,758; 5. (tie) Ty Harris and Colton Kofoed, 9.1, $2,891 each; 7. Trevor Hale, 9.4, $2,023; 8. Riley Pruitt, 9.5, $1,445; 9. Trey Young, 9.6, $867; 10. (tie) Tyson Durfey and Shane Smith, 9.7, $145 each.

Barrel racing: 1. Ari-Anna Flynn, 13.05 seconds, $4,913; 2. Jamie Olsen, 13.22, $3,931; 3. Jessie Telford, 13.29, $3,194; 4. (tie) Nikki Hansen and Abby Phillips, 13.34, $2,211 each; 6. Jessica Routier, 13.37, $1,474; 7. Maggie Poloncic, 13.39, $1,228; 8. Lisa Lockhart, 13.41, $1,106; 9. Tayla Moeykens, 13.42, $983; 10. Shawnee Williams, 13.44, $860; 11. Patty Finney, 13.46, $737; 12. (tie) Lake Mehalic and Erin Williams, 13.47, $553 each; 14. (tie) Teneille Angland and Alyssa Gabrielson, 13.50, $307 each.

Bull riding: 1. (tie) Tristan O’Neal, on Big Stone Rodeo Inc’s Law Dog, and JR Stratford, on Sutton Rodeos’ Rock N Roll Fantasy, 87 points, $4,409 each; 3. Tim Bingham, 85, $2,828; 4. Garrett Wickett, 84, $1,830; 5. Dillon Tyner, 79, $1,165; 6. (tie) Cole Fischer and Reid Oftedahl, 78, $749 each; 8. Blaine Beaty, 74, $499.

Total payoff: $213,899. Stock contractors: Burch Rodeo, New Frontier Rodeo, Sutton Rodeos, Summit Pro Rodeo, Big Stone Rodeo Inc and Muddy Creek Pro Rodeo. Rodeo secretary: Jackie Northrop. Officials: Wade Berry, Chuck Hoss and Mike Todd. Timers: Amy Muller and Kim Sutton. Announcer: Wayne Brooks. Specialty acts: Rider Kiesner and Bethany Iles. Bullfighters: Nathan Jestes and Tate Rhoads. Clown/barrelman: J.J. Harrison. Flankmen: Eric Jensen, Brice Sutton, Chancy Wilson and Julio Moreno. Chute boss: Tom Neuens. Pickup men: Donnie Moore and Brent Sutton. Music directors: Roseanna Sales, Jackie Jensen, Click Thompson and Clay Guardipee. TE Chute Boss: Jersey Jake Ostrum III.

–PRCA