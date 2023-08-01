 RODEO TEAM: Helena couple rodeo together, compete at Last Chance Stampede

Helena, Mont. – July 24, 2023 – If it wasn’t for John Wayne movies, Timmy Sparing might never have gotten into rodeo.

As a kid, in the evenings and on the weekends, the Helena cowboy could be found sitting alongside his granddad, dressed in full cowboy attire as they watched old westerns.

Being a cowboy “is all I wanted to do,” he said. It was at Capital High School that he became good friends with Ty Erickson, who high school rodeoeod. It was Erickson who helped Sparing get started. “I kept picking his brain, and pretty soon I was at his house, helping him practice.”

After high school, Sparing spent a year at Montana State in Bozeman, then time at Tarleton State University in Stephenville, Texas, where he won the inter-collegiate region and went to the College National Finals Rodeo twice.

After college graduation in 2015, he hit the pro rodeo trail full time, with his best year being last year, when he qualified for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo and finished the year fifteenth in the world standings.

He’ll compete at the Last Chance Stampede in Helena on Saturday night, but he’s not the only Sparing to be involved in rodeo.

His wife Danielle is a barrel racer who will also make her run on Saturday night in Helena. The couple married in October of 2022.

A native of New Zealand, she comes from a long line of rodeo people. Her parents, Dave and Carmel Wright, visited the U.S. in the 1980s and 1990s, rodeoing. They moved to Roy, Montana when Danielle was nine years old. Dave was a saddle bronc rider and Carmel a barrel racer who still competes, and “she still beats me most of the time,” Danielle said.

Danielle competed in high school rodeo and at Casper (Wyo.) College. As a professional barrel racer, she won the Montana Circuit Rookie of the Year in 2016.

Timmy isn’t rodeoing full time this year; he is building the couple’s new home, with the help of Erickson, when Erickson, ranked number four in the world standings and the 2019 world champion, is home to help. They’ve done close to ninety percent of the work themselves, except for the plumbing and electrical.

He is competing in the Montana Circuit, the PRCA’s designation of rodeos in the state.

It’s nice to stay closer to home, he said. “For now, I’m content sticking close to home. It’s nice to build my home place and go hunting. That rodeo trail can get pretty tiresome at times.”

A good steer wrestling horse is a large part of a steer wrestler’s success, and if Sparing came across the right horse, he might rodeo hard, to make the Wrangler National Finals. “If the opportunity arises, to where I think I had a shot to make the Finals, I’d definitely take it.”

Danielle has trained many of her own horses, and this year, has a young horse, a seven-year-old, that was owned by her parents but trained by Danielle. Whisky, a big bay with a white face, is “super athletic and really willing” to run, she said.

Danielle Wright Sparing grew up riding horses and is a barrel racer. She and her husband Timmy will both compete at the Last Chance Stampede in Helena. The Stampede runs July 27-29. Jackie Jensen | Courtesy photo

coupledanielle-sparing-by-jackie-jensen

The couple rodeos together, which is enjoyable, she said. “It’s been one of the nice parts of marriage, getting to go together. Now I just have to worry about him stealing all my horses,” for the steer wrestling, she joked.

Timmy won the steer wrestling at the 2016 Last Chance Stampede with a time of 3.7 seconds.

The Sparings are among the 380 cowboys and cowgirls who will compete at the Last Chance Stampede July 27-28-29. Shows start at 7 pm nightly. Rodeo tickets range in price from $21-$26, not including fees.

Tickets for the rodeo and the concerts (Nelly on July 26, Broadway’s Rock of Ages on July 28 and Diamond Rio on July 29) can be purchased online at LCCFairgrounds.com and at the ticket office at the Lewis and Clark Co. Fairgrounds.

For more information, visit the website or call 406.457.8516.

Timmy Sparing steer wrestles at the 2017 Last Chance Stampede in Helena. The Helena cowboy will compete on Saturday night, as will his wife, Danielle, in the barrel racing. Jackie Jensen | Courtesy photo Coupletimmy-sparing-steer-wrestling-helena-2017-by-jackie-jensen

–Last Chance Stampede