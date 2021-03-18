RODEO WRAP-UP

The last day of the N.D. Winter Show wrapped up with a North Dakota Rodeo Association (NDRA) event, and the man on top of the bull riding charts was a North Dakotan, too.

Ryan Knutson, Watford City, scored 82 points to win his event.

Ryan Knutson won the bull riding at the NDRA rodeo, held at the 2021 N.D. Winter Show. The Watford City, N.D. resident grew up in South Dakota.



It was a good way to get the rodeo season started for the 26-year-old cowboy, as it was the first bull he’d been on since the NDRA Finals Rodeo in October.

The bull, owned by Bailey Rodeo Co. and named The Regulator, “came around into my hand and felt really good,” Knutson said. “That was a good one to get it started off again, and knock the rust off, anyway.”

Knutson hasn’t been neglecting his bull riding workouts, however. He’s been getting on the practice barrel, a device made for practice for bull riders, that can be controlled, and e’s been working out and riding horses bareback.

Knutson fits in his rodeo hobby with a full time job with the U.S. Forest Service at the Dakota Prairie Grassland, working with rancher permittees on implementing grazing programs.

He used to have a PRCA membership, but when work didn’t allow for too many days off, sticks mostly to NDRA rodeos, which are held in North Dakota and the surrounding states.

Knutson grew up near Brookings, S.D. and graduated from South Dakota State University in 2017 with a degree in range management.

Champions in the other events include bareback rider Clay Jorgenson, Watford City, N.D. (83); tie-down roper Rex Treeby, Hecla, S.D. (9.7 seconds); breakaway ropers Sarah Morrisey, Ethrata, Wash. and Cassidy Smith, Huff, N.D. (2.4 each); saddle bronc rider Kaden Deal, Eagle Butte, S.D. (75); steer wrestler Clint Nelson, Phillip, S.D. (3.9); team ropers Chasyn Ystaas and Chad Ystaas, both of Dickinson, N.D. (4.9); barrel racer Allison Pauley, Honey Creek, Minn. (12.215 seconds); and Senior men’s breakaway roper Brendan Brinkman, Golden Valley, N.D. (3.0).

—North Dakota Winter Show