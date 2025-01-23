Rohrich’s Cutting Edge Ranch

TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein

Date of Sale: January 18, 2025



Location: Kist Livestock Mandan ND

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

Averages:

50 Yearling Bulls $7855

27 Two Yr Olds $8092

It was a great day for the hard working Rohrich family. Temperatures were freezing outside but quickly heated up once the sale started. The Rohrich’s have invested in some of the top bulls and donor females across the country to better their herd and expand their customer base. Congratulations on a great set of bulls and barn burning sale.



Sale Highlights:

Lot 1: $27,000; CER MOON PIE 4010, 1-26-24 son of Red SSS Moon Pie 680K x CER MS Red Bird 0024. Sold to Triple L Angus of Viscount, SK CA.

Lot 3: $23,000; CER HENNESSY 4046, 2-4-24 son of Red Wilbur Hennessy 3K x CER 0061. Sold to Jacob Kindler of Branson, CO.

Lot 2: $20,000; CER MOON PIE 4036, 2-1-24 son of Red SSS Moon Pie 680K x CER MS Red Bird 0024. Sold to ST Genetics of Navasota, TX.

Lot 18: $19,000; CER MOON PIE 4025, 1-30-24 son of Red SSS Moon Pie 680K x CER MS Evie 0114. Sold to Premium Beef Genetics of Perkins, OK.

Lot 55: $15,500; CER THE LEGEND 3284, 5-18-23 son of Stra the Legend 022 x CER Country Queen 628D. Sold to Claude Olson of Selby, SD.

Lot 66: $13,500; CER MERLIN 3359, 5-21-23 son of Nsfr Merlin H63 x CER 9051. Sold to Justin Olson of Tappen, ND.

Sale host Rick Rohrich and Col. Matt Lowery give the opening remarks. 0e900abe55bc-1000008910

Jacob Kindler of Branson CO bought several front end bulls. a1ff84c72fc5-20250118_134711