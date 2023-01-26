Rohrichs’ Cutting Edge Ranch

Herdsman Kaden Rohrich along with a happy customer.

Herdsman Kaden Rohrich along with a happy customer.

TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein



Date of Sale: Jan. 21, 2023



Location: Kist Livestock, Mandan ND

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

Averages: 30 Yearling Bulls $4342, 31 two year old bulls $4153



The Rohrich family held their annual production sale Jan. 21 in Mandan, ND. A good crowd was on hand and the bull quality was exceptional. The Rohrichs added some new sires to the lineup and the customers paid them off for it.

Congratulations on a great sale.

Top selling bull was Lot 9 CER Impact 2004, 2/18, son of RREDS BLUE PRINT H001 x CER MS RELENTLESS 0016 to DT Long Farm & Ranch, Bowdon ND for $7,750.

Lot 1 CER BON FIRE 2016, 2/22, son of RREDS BLUE PRINT H001 x CER PAYMASTER 0314 to Brenner Angus Ranch, Carson, ND for $7,250.

Lot 2 CER OCTANE 2029 2/25, son of RREDS BLUE PRINT H001 x CER MS ROUGH COUNTRY 0384 to Jeff Dewitz, Steele, ND for $7,000.

Lot 24 CER RENEGADE 3/18, son of STRA THE LEGEND 022 x CER 9053 to DT Long Bowdon, ND, for $7,000.

Lot 38 CER THOR 1076 5/9/21, son of CER RAZORS EDGE 16D x DBR MISS JANETTE N804 to Justin Olson, Tappen, ND for $7,000.

Lot 37 CER HOMEFRONT 1280, 7/5/21, son of NSFR IDENTITY G13 x CER COUNTRY QUEEN 625D to Weisbeck Red Angus, Herried, SD, for $6,500.

Lot 16 CER BRAVEN 2035 2/26, son of RREDS BLUE PRINT H001 x CER MS RAZORS EDGE 0079 to Jarod McCaffree Piedmont, KS, for $6,250.

Herdsman Kaden Rohrich along with a happy customer.

Herdsman Kaden Rohrich along with a happy customer.