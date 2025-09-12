Rollins announces signup for livestock disaster program

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins today announced eligible livestock producers can begin signing up Monday for disaster recovery assistance through the Emergency Livestock Relief Program for 2023 and 2024 Flood and Wildfire to help offset increased supplemental feed costs due to a qualifying drought, flood or qualifying wildfire in calendar years 2023 and 2024.

Signup ends on October 31.

The program is expected to provide approximately $1 billion in recovery benefits, USDA said.

–The Hagstrom Report