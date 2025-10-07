Rollins: Another case of New World Screwworm in Mexico

The Secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Brooke Rollins, reported on X, Oct. 6, 2025, that a another incidence of New World Screwworm was found about 170 miles south of the U.S./Mexico border.

Rollins post on X (formerly Twitter): “Today, I was alerted by the Mexican government that a new case of New World Screwworm (NWS) was detected in Mexico, 170 miles from our southern border. At this time, we believe this to be an isolated incident and it is ~100 miles further south of the last detected case. We will have boots on the ground within hours to independently verify the situation. Our top priority is protecting American livestock and food production.This is a top national security priority, and under @POTUS ‘ leadership, @USDA is fully executing our 5-point plan to keep NWS out of the United States. As we did when the last NWS case occurred in Mexico close to the U.S. border, USDA staff will begin trapping, surveilling, and dropping sterile flies in this area in Mexico. Despite the Democrat Shutdown, the intrepid men and women at the USDA continue to work around the clock to protect our great nation. We will continue to update the public as the situation develops.”

-Staff Reporting