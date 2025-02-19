Rollins blames overregulation for high egg prices 

In her first appearances on national television after being confirmed and sworn in as Agriculture secretary, Brooke Rollins on Friday and Saturday blamed overregulation by the Biden administration for high egg prices. On Friday afternoon, following a welcoming ceremony at USDA in the morning, Rollins Joined Larry Kudlow on Fox Business. On that program Rollins acknowledged that bird flu is an issue and that her first briefings as secretary had been on bird flu, but she said the problem of high egg prices had started during the Biden administration before bird flu became an issue. Rollins also acknowledged to Kudlow that she and he had worked together in the White House during the first Trump presidency. Kudlow, who served as director of the National Economic Council, said that China had agreed to the phase one trade deal but never bought the U.S. farm products it had promised to buy. Rollins said she supports Trump on the use of tariffs to achieve goals and noted that Trump has said he will support farmers if tariffs cause a loss of export income. Rollins said she had received the Department of Government Efficiency team at USDA with “joy.”

It may be “a little bit painful” for agriculture at the beginning of the Trump administration, but eventually rural America will be more prosperous, she said. On Saturday morning, on Fox & Friends, Rollins held up a graph showing egg prices rising while President Biden was in office, Rollins again cited regulation as the reason egg prices are high, and said it will take some time to bring them down. On Friday afternoon Rollins also spoke to reporters at the White House before she traveled to Kentucky on Friday to speak at the Farm and Machinery Show. In that briefing Rollins said USDA is doing everything it can on bird flu and that more announcements will be made in the following days. On laying off staff, Rollins said that by electing Trump, the voters had said government is too big and that it is the job of Cabinet officers to fulfill Trump’s vision. On payments Rollins said she is “just getting my arms around that” but that if there are farmers waiting for payments committed to them they will come through. She also said she would welcome DOGE getting involved in evaluating the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and that she will consult with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy about whether there should be restrictions on what SNAP participants can purchase.She said she questions whether SNAP dollars should be used to provide “really bad” food and sugary drinks to children. In a separate news release, USDA said Rollins had also:

Issued a memorandum to rescind all Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) programs and celebrations. “Instead, USDA will reprioritize unity, equality, meritocracy, and color-blind policies,” USDA said

Sent a letter to governors outlining her vision for the department and inviting them to participate in a new “laboratories for innovation” initiative to create “bold solutions to long-ignored challenges.”

Sent a notice to state leaders encouraging them to participate in pilot programs to reform the food stamp program (SNAP). In particular, she outlined principles of reform, such as establishing more robust work requirements

Delivered a video message and a letter of gratitude to U.S. Forest Service firefighters for fighting the devastating wildfires in California.

Reviewed and implemented findings from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to optimize the USDA workforce and stop wasteful spending.

“Already, USDA has identified more than $132 million in excess spending. USDA has terminated 78 contracts, totaling more than $132 million. Additionally, more than 1,000 contracts are currently under review. USDA has also identified and canceled 948 employee trainings, 758 of which focused on DEI alone,” USDA said.

–The Hagstrom Report