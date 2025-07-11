Rollins ends race, gender in USDA programs, but Vilsack issues defense

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins on Thursday issued a rule ending the use of racial and gender preferences in USDA programs when “these requirements are not required by an act of Congress,” but former Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack told The Hagstrom Report that he stands by the actions the Biden administration took.

“We are taking this aggressive, unprecedented action to eliminate discrimination in any form at USDA,” Rollins said.”

It is simply wrong and contrary to the fundamental principle that all persons should be treated equally. President Trump has directed the cabinet to scrutinize all programs for illegal and unfair discrimination, and as long as I am secretary of Agriculture, when we find leftover Biden discrimination in our programs, we will hold those persons who have committed these insidious acts accountable and take swift action to correct these illegal actions.”

USDA added, “President Biden and Secretary Vilsack blatantly looked for any way possible to give taxpayer dollars to anyone they could based on the color of their skin, not based on merit or need. Secretary Rollins, at the direction of President Trump, directed USDA to review Inflation Reduction Act funding to ensure that it honors the sacred obligation to American taxpayers to efficiently use their resources in supporting the department’s agricultural mission.”

On day one, Secretary Rollins issued a memorandum to rescind all DEI [diversity, equity and inclusion] programs. USDA continues to weed out DEI from our programs as we continue our review of the entire department.”

Asked to respond, Vilsack told The Hagstrom Report in an email, “I remain proud of the work we did at USDA to make sure farmers of all sized operations received the help they needed and merited to access the credit, the risk management tools, the markets and the conservation assistance that are essential to success in farming and ranching.”

“In addition to farmers experiencing record farm income during the Biden years we also helped reverse the decline in rural populations that the country experienced during the first Trump administration.

“At the same time our efforts resulted in a net reduction for the first time in decades of the number of persistently poor people in counties where the poverty rate exceeded 20 percentage points for over 30 years.”I remain confident that the actions we took were consistent with our Constitution and were merited. Finally, I am happy to have history — and not a press release — judge the positive impact our work had in expanding opportunities in rural America for all types of farms and in our great country.”

Rep. Shontel Brown, D-Ohio, the vice ranking member of the House Agriculture Committee said, “Trump’s resegregation agenda has arrived at USDA. It’s no secret that the department has a long history of locking out and leaving behind Black, Brown, and Indigenous farmers.”

“Now, this administration is taking a deliberate and disgraceful step backward on the path to attempt to right the historic wrongs,” Brown said.The ‘socially disadvantaged’ designation was a long overdue recognition of the barriers to land, credit, and opportunity that farmers of color have faced for generations.

“This move isn’t about fairness or efficiency. It’s about erasing history and stripping the tools that help level the playing field. “USDA must be held accountable, and Congress must act to protect the farmers this country has long ignored,” Brown said.

Brown noted, “Following legislation passed by Congress in 1990, the USDA has defined socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers as including African Americans, American Indians or Alaskan natives, Hispanics, and Asians or Pacific Islanders. This designation has been continued across multiple farm bills since the 1990s. “The socially disadvantaged designation has applied to the Outreach and Assistance for Socially Disadvantaged Farmers and Ranchers and Veteran Farmers and Ranchers Program (also known as the 2501 Program) and to loan forgiveness programs established by the American Rescue Plan,” Brown said.

USDA also said in the news release, “The Biden administration weaponized USDA programs to willfully discriminate on the basis of race and gender. This was found to be unconstitutional by a federal district court and no appeal was filed, clearly an uncontroverted admission that it had acted illegally.”USDA appeared to be referring to Strickland v. USDA, a case in which Texas farmers sued the USDA alleging the USDA’s administration of several disaster programs was unconstitutional. USDA said the rule is final and that “provisions of the Administrative Procedure Act requiring notice of proposed rulemaking and the opportunity for public participation are inapplicable to this final rule because this rule relates to ‘personnel or public property, loans, grants, benefits, or contracts.’

“In addition, the Strickland decision catalyzed the changes USDA is making in this rule to comport with the Constitution. Therefore, this final rule is being issued without notice and comment,” USDA said.

–The Hagstrom Report