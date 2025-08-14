Rollins in South Dakota for Dakotafest

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins is scheduled to be in Austin, Texas, today with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, for what USDA said is “a major announcement regarding the Trump administration’s response to New World screwworm.”

The announcement will be made at a news conference at the Texas State Capitol.On Wednesday, Rollins will attend Dakotafest, a farm show held in Mitchell, S.D., the show organizers have announced. Rollins is scheduled to participate in a policy forum along with Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., and Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D.

–The Hagstrom Report