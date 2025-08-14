Rollins in South Dakota for Dakotafest
Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins is scheduled to be in Austin, Texas, today with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, for what USDA said is “a major announcement regarding the Trump administration’s response to New World screwworm.”
The announcement will be made at a news conference at the Texas State Capitol.On Wednesday, Rollins will attend Dakotafest, a farm show held in Mitchell, S.D., the show organizers have announced. Rollins is scheduled to participate in a policy forum along with Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., and Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D.
–The Hagstrom Report
