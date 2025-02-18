Rollins makes trip to Kansas, Missouri

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins traveled to Kansas and Missouri on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, for meetings, the Agriculture Department said in a news release.

Rollins joined Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., and Rep. Tracey Mann, R-Kan., for a tour and roundtable discussion at High Plains Ponderosa Dairy in Plains, Kan.Rollins also visited Finney’s County Feeder in Garden City, where she observed feedlot operations. Her third and final stop in western Kansas was to the National Beef Packing Plant in Liberal, where she participated in a tour of the facility and met with leaders and workers of the plant.

“Kansas is at the heart of American agriculture, and its farmers and ranchers play a critical role in feeding the world,” Rollins said in a news release. “The meaningful discussions I participated in over the last two days will help shape policies that support long-term success, not just for Midwest producers, but for agriculture across the country.”

On Tuesday, Rollins participated in a fireside chat at the Top Producer Summit in Kansas City, Mo., where she and Marshall spoke with agricultural producers about international market expansion and the state of the farm economy.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, center, and Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., chat Tuesday at the Top Producer Summit in Kansas City, Mo., with agricultural producers. (USDA photo) image-19

–The Hagstrom Report