Rollins names Morris to head AMS

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins today named Erin Morris as administrator of USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service.Morris is an AMS associate administrator. “In this capacity, Erin is responsible for the administration and oversight of the broad range of agricultural regulatory, marketing, and inspection programs conducted by AMS,” her official biography states. Morris has served in a variety of leadership positions within AMS since joining the agency approximately 20 years ago. Prior to joining USDA, she worked in the foodservice distribution industry and was employed by one of the largest foodservice distributors in the country.

Morris is a graduate of the College of Agriculture at Texas A&M University.Morris will succeed Bruce Summers, who is retiring at the end of the month.

“My fellow Fightin’ Texas Aggie Erin Morris brings a strong track record of leadership, technical knowledge, and dedication to the agricultural community,” Rollins said in the announcement. “She has spent over 25 years advancing the work of AMS and has earned the trust of her peers and stakeholders across the industry. I’m confident that under her leadership, AMS will continue to deliver for farmers, ranchers, and American consumers.”

We are deeply grateful to Bruce Summers for his four decades of tireless service to American agriculture,” Rollins added. “His leadership has shaped AMS into a cornerstone of USDA’s mission, and his legacy will have a lasting impact on farmers, ranchers, and consumers for years to come.”

–The Hagstrom Report