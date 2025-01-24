Rollins receives warm welcome at Senate Ag 

Brooke Rollins, President Trump’s nominee for Agriculture secretary, received a warm response from the Senate Agriculture Committee on Thursday as she made a vigorous opening statement and gave detailed answers to questions, including making a commitment to help farmers if Trump’s tariffs hurt exports, as they did in his first term. The beginning of the hearing was a celebration of Rollins’ roots in Glen Rose, a small Texas town south of Fort Worth, her summers at a family farm in Minnesota, and her education at Texas A&M. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., noted that he had met Rollins 30 years ago when he was a young coach and she was student body president at Texas A&M. “And look where we’re at now, huh?” Tuberville said. “I know, I know. It’s an amazing thing,” Rollins responded. Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, both Texas Republicans, told the committee they had known and worked with Rollins for decades. Cruz noted her Minnesota summers and said her “level of foresight to kiss up to the ranking member as a small child is impressive,” referring to Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. Cruz also said he believes Rollins will be “a ferocious advocate” in defending the interests of ranchers and farmers in Texas who say that Mexico is not living up to obligations to provide water under a 1944 treaty.

Rollins introduced her mother, Helen Kerwin, who at the age 77 became the oldest first-term Texas state legislator when she was elected in November. She said her mother’s top issue is PFAS contamination.

Rollins also said that “sometimes people on our side of the aisle are framed” as not caring as much about working on nutrition, but that she was “raised by a single mom in a small town.”

Rollins did not mention Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump’s nominee to be Health and Human Services secretary or his criticism of the American diet but she did say “we have a real health issue in this country” with rising obesity.

Brooke Rollins image-27

Rollins’ high school agriculture teacher and her fellow Future Farmers of America officers also attended the hearing. In her opening statement, Rollins committed herself to distributing the $10 billion in aid to farmers that was passed in the end-of-year funding package, to addressing animal disease outbreaks, and to modernizing the Agriculture Department.

She also committed herself to providing technical assistance to Congress to pass a five-year farm bill. Rollins noted that President Trump believes tariffs are “a very important tool” but said she had discussed tariffs’ negative impact on agriculture exports to China in Trump’s first term with Sonny Perdue, who was Trump’s agriculture secretary at that time.

Rollins said that if other countries retaliate against U.S. tariffs on their products by limiting U.S. agriculture imports USDA will provide aid similar to that provided in the first Trump administration when Perdue drew about $23 billion from the Commodity Credit Corporation, USDA’s line of credit at the Treasury, to make payments. Former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., made a rare appearance at the Senate Agriculture Committee to tell Rollins he is “looking for some hope that we can get back into trade,” a reference to the unwillingless of both Trump and President Biden to negotiate new trade agreements. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., told Rollins that he is sympathetic to Trump’s trade views, but that he hopes she will explain the negative impact of tariffs on agriculture to the president.

In response to a question from Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., Rollins said she wants to work on the range of rural development issues to ensure that rural communities “are equipped to prosper.”

She also told Smith and Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., that she understands the importance of the sugar industry.On Republican proposals for stiffer work requirements for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) beneficiaries, she told Smith that she is an advocate of work requirements but doesn’t quite understand the proposals related to SNAP.

Rollins told Klobuchar that she is so determined to work in a bipartisan fashion that she has “already lost sleep” trying to figure out how to do that. But she also noted that when she was an official in the Trump White House she worked with Democrats to pass the First Steps Act on prison reform. Asked by Klobiuchar about reports critical of biofuels published by a Texas foundation where she worked, Rollins noted those reports had been published more than 10 years ago and that she did not write them.She acknowledged that as a Texan she has been “a massive defender of fossil fuels,” but that as Agriculture secretary she would work for all of agriculture and promote all sources of fuels. Rollins said due to her previous work in the White House, she of all of Trump’s Cabinet nominees “may be the most well versed in how the interagency process works.”Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman, R-Ark., said in his opening statement that Rollins “has the relationships across this new administration, and an understanding of the processes in which decisions are made in the executive branch, to best position our producers for success.”

Rollins’ high school agriculture teacher and her fellow Future Farmers of America officers also attended the hearing. In her opening statement, Rollins committed herself to distributing the $10 billion in aid to farmers that was passed in the end-of-year funding package, to addressing animal disease outbreaks, and to modernizing the Agriculture Department.She also committed herself to providing technical assistance to Congress to pass a five-year farm bill. Rollins noted that President Trump believes tariffs are “a very important tool” but said she had discussed tariffs’ negative impact on agriculture exports to China in Trump’s first term with Sonny Perdue, who was Trump’s agriculture secretary at that time.Rollins said that if other countries retaliate against U.S. tariffs on their products by limiting U.S. agriculture imports USDA will provide aid similar to that provided in the first Trump administration when Perdue drew about $23 billion from the Commodity Credit Corporation, USDA’s line of credit at the Treasury, to make payments. Former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., made a rare appearance at the Senate Agriculture Committee to tell Rollins he is “looking for some hope that we can get back into trade,” a reference to the unwillingness of both Trump and President Biden to negotiate new trade agreements. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., told Rollins that he is sympathetic to Trump’s trade views, but that he hopes she will explain the negative impact of tariffs on agriculture to the president.In response to a question from Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., Rollins said she wants to work on the range of rural development issues to ensure that rural communities “are equipped to prosper.”

She also told Smith and Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., that she understands the importance of the sugar industry.

On Republican proposals for stiffer work requirements for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) beneficiaries, she told Smith that she is an advocate of work requirements but doesn’t quite understand the proposals related to SNAP.

Rollins told Klobuchar that she is so determined to work in a bipartisan fashion that she has “already lost sleep” trying to figure out how to do that. But she also noted that when she was an official in the Trump White House she worked with Democrats to pass the First Steps Act on prison reform. Asked by Klobiuchar about reports critical of biofuels published by a Texas foundation where she worked, Rollins noted those reports had been published more than 10 years ago and that she did not write them.She acknowledged that as a Texan she has been “a massive defender of fossil fuels,” but that as Agriculture secretary she would work for all of agriculture and promote all sources of fuels. Rollins said due to her previous work in the White House, she of all of Trump’s Cabinet nominees “may be the most well versed in how the interagency process works.”

Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman, R-Ark., said in his opening statement that Rollins “has the relationships across this new administration, and an understanding of the processes in which decisions are made in the executive branch, to best position our producers for success.”

–The Hagstrom Report