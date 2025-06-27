Rollins rescinds roadless rule: USDA Secretary de-regulates 24-year-old standard

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins announced, June 23, 2025, during a meeting of the Western Governors’ Association in New Mexico, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is rescinding the 2001 Roadless Rule. This outdated administrative rule contradicts the will of Congress and goes against the mandate of the USDA Forest Service to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of the nation’s forests and grasslands, said a USDA news release.

Rescinding this rule will remove prohibitions on road construction, reconstruction, and timber harvest on nearly 59 million acres of the National Forest System, allowing for fire prevention and responsible timber production.

Public Lands Council and NCBA Government Affairs Executive Director Kaitlynn Glover, told TSLN that rolling back the roadless rule is “good news” for forest management across the west. The roadless rule has applied to around 59 million acres of USFS land, which is around 1/3 of the total land mass overseen by the USFS.

While the USFS does have some grasslands under its purview, Glover said most of the parcels affected by the roadless rule are forested…but not all of them.

One of the most significant problems resulting from the roadless rule was overgrown, unhealthy, undergrazed forests that eventually burned, said Glover.

“In a way, this contributed to the catastrophic wildfire crisis and forest health crisis,” she said, adding that other factors have also played into the overall decline in forest health and increase in uncontrollable forest fires in recent years. Not only were the forests overgrown due to lack of logging activity caused in part by the roadless rule, but additionally, the lack of well-maintained roads made fire suppression more difficult, she said.

She also said that because some grazing districts are in the midst of negotiations on travel management plans, those groups and individual allotment owners don’t know how the Secretary’s announcement will affect them.

Keith Winters, the president of the McKenzie County Grazing Association in North Dakota, echoed these comments. “Right now we are working on a travel management plan with the U.S. Forest Service and it’s unclear whether this action will have much affect on that,” he said. The McKenzie Count Grazing Association and others like it hold grazing agreements with the USFS for their respective grazing districts. The district negotiates with the USFS on behalf of its allotment owner members.

The travel management plan takes input from counties, the energy industry, the state secretary of agriculture, the grazing districts and more, he said.

North Dakota Republican Senator John Hoeven, Chairman of the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Committee and a senior member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, issued the following statement after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced it will rescind the 2001 Roadless Rule, which impacts the Little Missouri National Grassland. Hoeven has been working with USDA Secretary Rollins and other senior USDA officials to help ensure better access to lands managed by USDA in North Dakota, including for grazing and energy production.

“Rolling back the restrictive roadlesss rule is an important step in helping to ensure access to the grasslands and putting decision-making back into the hands of locals who know best how to manage these lands. We appreciate Secretary Rollins and USDA for working to rescind this rule and to provide more local control over our federal lands,” said Hoeven. “This deregulation is an important step as we continue working with USDA to ensure section line rights-of-way are respected in the Little Missouri National Grasslands.”

Hoeven continues working with USDA on grassland management issues, including:

Working to resolve the dispute between North Dakota and the USFS regarding section lines in the Little Missouri National Grasslands. Hoeven has made clear to USDA officials that section line rights-of-way are critical for enabling ranchers to access cattle grazing on USFS lands.

Coordinating with local ranchers and rural fire departments on wildfire management.

The USDA news release said, “this rule is overly restrictive and poses real harm to millions of acres of our national forests. In total, 30 percent of National Forest System lands are impacted by this rule. For example, nearly 60 percent of forest service land in Utah is restricted from road development and is unable to be properly managed for fire risk. In Montana, it is 58 percent, and in Alaska’s Tongass National Forest, the largest in the country, 92 percent is impacted. This also hurts jobs and economic development across rural America. Utah alone estimates the roadless rule alone creates a 25% decrease in economic development in the forestry sector.”

“Once again, President Trump is removing absurd obstacles to common sense management of our natural resources by rescinding the overly restrictive roadless rule,” said Secretary Brooke Rollins. “This move opens a new era of consistency and sustainability for our nation’s forests. It is abundantly clear that properly managing our forests preserves them from devastating fires and allows future generations of Americans to enjoy and reap the benefits of this great land.”

Of the 58.5 million acres of inventoried roadless areas covered under the 2001 Roadless Rule, 28 million acres are in areas at high or very high risk of wildfire. Rescinding this rule will allow this land to be managed at the local forest level, with more flexibility to take swift action to reduce wildfire risk and help protect surrounding communities and infrastructure, said USDA.

“The Roadless Rule created almost 60 million acres of ‘roadless’ federal lands. It effectively prohibited road construction and reconstruction and maintenance on a whole network of roads. You have these lands that you can’t touch. There is an expectation that the ecosystem will self-manage, but that doesn’t happen,” Glover told TSLN.

Glover said there are likely “dozens” or more vacant allotments on USFS land that might now be accessible for managed grazing which helps with fire prevention, forest health and economic stability in communities. “I think this administration wants to reduce wildfire risk, increase timber harvest and provide people access to forests in a way that’s good for communities,” she said.

Federal land sell off?

Republican Senator Mike Lee of Utah has proposed policy to make some federal land available for sale. His intent is for the land to be used for housing development, he says.

The measure called for ordering the Secretary of the Interior, who oversees the BLM, and the Secretary of Agriculture, who oversees the Forest Service, to identify tracts of federal land that could be put up for sale.

The measure was meant to prioritize lands that have access to existing infrastructure, are suitable for residential housing, reduce “checkerboard” land patterns or are isolated and “inefficient to manage,” according to the bill’s text, according to the Cowboy State Daily interpretation of the bill.

The Senate Parliamentarian ruled this week that Lee’s original language would not be allowed in the Big Beautiful Bill because it was not germane to the purpose of bill which is focused on tax law updates.

As of press time, Senator Lee had proposed a revised version of the bill section and was awaiting approval from the parliamentarian.

Hunting groups, anti-grazing groups and many other self-proclaimed “conservation” groups vocally oppose the sale of federal land. The Center for Biological Diversity released a map on Wednesday night that it said reflects the latest idea , putting lands at risk near the Grand Canyon’s north rim, as well as Arches and Zion national parks.

Wyoming Congresswoman Harriet Hageman, a Republican, said in a Cowboy State Daily story that even if the bill passed in its original form, only a tiny fraction of Wyoming might go up for sale, and those would be parcels near communities to be used for housing development.

Glover said the PLC would support a more detailed conversation about the disposal of federal lands.

“The Public Lands Council has long supported efforts to make land management more contiguous, including disposal, transfer, sale, or even acquisition of parcels that will reduce federal burdens on private landowners and support more cohesive management across larger landscapes. PLC’s primary objective is to protect livestock grazing and ensure no loss of Animal Unit Months or access to lands occurs. The federal agencies are tasked with managing federal lands for the benefit of the American people, so the ongoing discussion around Senator Lee’s proposed disposal language makes it clear that we need to have a comprehensive discussion about whether all federal acres are suited to purpose, or whether we may have emerging needs for housing, infrastructure, and other community needs,” she said.