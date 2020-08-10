Roping in Dreams

Oklahoma cowgirl enjoys hobby, showcases barrel horse; South Dakota man chases rookie title

North Platte, Neb. (August 7, 2020) – No leads changed in the third night of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo in North Platte, but cowboys and cowgirls made the most of the opportunities they were given.

Jacob Kammerer is in his rookie year, and during the Friday night rodeo, showcased his saddle bronc riding talent with an 85 point score on Rocky Mountain Rodeo’s Midnight. His score is a half-point from the number one ride, an 85.5 pointer made by Jake Finlay on Thursday night.

At the age of 23, he’s already retired from one event, steer wrestling after blowing out both knees in the event, one knee in high school and the second in college.

In high school rodeo in South Dakota, he competed in four events: bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping and tie-down roping and in 2016, his senior year, he won state titles in three of those events at the state finals.

Kammerer competed in college rodeo at Gillette (Wyo.) College, graduating in 2019.

He’s fifth in the race for the PRCA’s Rookie of the Year award, but about $12,000 from the leader, and he’s competing at as many pro rodeos as possible. “I’m going everywhere I can.”

For barrel racer and breakaway roper Ceri Ward, the Buffalo Bill Rodeo was a place to showcase a futurity horse and practice her hobby, breakaway roping.

The Wayne, Okla. cowgirl rides futurity horses for a living, and pro rodeo is a way to season them and advertise them.

The five-year-old palomino gelding she rode for the barrels won $60,000 in barrel racing futurities last year, but he’s getting past his futurity career and needing to switch to rodeo. “He’s got to go somewhere else,” she said, “and I’m going to give him a shot to rodeo, and maybe keep him.”

She is the only cowgirl at this year’s rodeo to compete in both the barrels and the breakaway, and she loves the addition of the women’s roping. “It’s awesome. We get to come out and have two chances at (winning) money.” There’s a tradition of cowgirls that’s being showcased at pro rodeos, now that the breakaway roping was added. “There are great horsewomen out there, and it’s good to see them on a national stage.”

Her breakaway horse is a fifteen-year-old horse named Seven. She doesn’t have much time to rope, due to her job, but roping is her hobby. Seven is “old faithful,” she said. “I don’t have tiem to rope a lot with all the colts I’m riding, so I can just jump on him and go.”

The cowgirl tipped a barrel in the barrel racing for a five second penalty that will keep her from getting a check. Her breakaway time was 3.0 seconds, in seventh place as of Friday night.

Other fast times and high scores from the Friday night performance include steer wrestler Dylan Schroeder, Waller, Texas (4.3 seconds); tie-down roper Charlie Gibson, Midland, Texas (9.3 seconds); team ropers Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas and Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. (5.2 seconds); barrel racer Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Lampasas, Texas (17.60 seconds) and bull rider Brody Yeary, Morgan Mill, Texas (82 points).

Fans are able to watch the rodeo on the Cowboy Channel and listen to it on local radio station KODY1240 AM.

The final night of the 2020 Buffalo Bill Rodeo takes place August 8.

