Outside Circle: Roping practice, Badlands NHSRA Challenge entries, horse sales, West Fest

All of my grandkids, except the toddler, are back in school. What a drag for me as I have fewer playmates and fishing buddies. I’m sure grateful for that toddler though, as she keeps me hopping! On cue all the kids at school are coming down with something and some are home sick. It’s kind of like weaning calves in the fall. All is fine and dandy as long as they’re still on the cow but put them in the weaning lots and they start snottin’ at the nose.

If you’re wanting to get started roping, or tune up yourself and your horse, Arthun Equine Services at Arthun Arena, Gillette, Wyo., is going to be holding Beginner Roping practice on Mondays, 5-7 p.m. You will need to reserve your spot as they are taking a small number in order to personalize the practice. Go to the Arthun Equine Services Facebook page or call 406-861-2141 to get signed up.

Entries opened Sept. 1 for the Badlands NHSRA Challenge on Oct. 3-5, at Bowman Co. Fairgrounds, Bowman, N.D. You must have your 2025-6 membership and be in good standing to enter. There’s $2000 added in each event plus both ends in team roping. You can get entered at http://www.badlandschallenge.com .

The River Ludemann Memorial Team Roping is Sept. 6-7 at Stanley Co. Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D. Entries close at 9:30 a.m., roping starts at 10. For more info, call 605-864-0805 of 605-864-8294.

rope at 1 p.m. Entry fee is $300, cash only, and will be two rounds and a short go. There’s $2000 added. For more information 307-217-1667.

Sheridan Livestock, Rushville, Neb., is taking consignments now for the Fall Remuda Horse Sale on Sept. 17, 1 p.m. To consign, call or text 605-441-0838.

The 12th Annual West Fest Barrel Race will be Sept. 17-21 at the James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. There’s $64,000 added money! There will also be a Kelly Conrado Barrel Clinic, Sept. 17, riders only, no auditors. To get more info or to sign up for the clinic, go to the THM Productions Facebook page.

The Hermanson-Kist Fall All Breed Horse Sale is Sept. 18-20 at Kist Livestock, Mandan, N.D. For more information call Dave Hermanson 701-663-9573.

If you’re needing to have some faith based time in the saddle, this sure would be a nice deal to be a part of. The Grace In The Reins-Living With Faith Horsemanship Retreat will be at Davis Creek Ranch in the beautiful badlands near Medora, N.D. This one-of-a-kind retreat melds faith, horsemanship and healing. To learn more, call 701-367-6136 or 701-789-1681.

The SDRA Finals will be Sept. 19-21 at The Dex, Huron, S.D. There will also be a trade show daily, barrel and roping jackpots and more. The Friday and Saturday perfs are at 6:30 p.m., Sunday at 1.

Tickets are on sale now for the Horse Nations Indian Relay Championship of Champions races in Casper, Wyo., on Sept. 19-21. You can get yours at http://www.horsenationsrelay.com . If you’ve never been to this event, I highly recommend it. You’ll not be disappointed, I promise!

The 55th Annual Froelich Legacy Quarter Horse Production Sale is Sept. 20, 1 p.m., at the ranch near Selfridge, N.D. For more information, call J.W. Froelich 701-425-4314 or go to http://www.froelichranch.com .

The Fall Extravaganza Horse Sale is Sept. 20, 1 p.m., at Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D. This is a performance and speed horse production sale that sells weanlings, yearlings, twos and threes and some select broodmares from reputation breeders. For more information call Jennifer Rusza 605-848-0887.

The 23rd Anniversary Sugar Bars Legacy Sale will be at Sheridan, Wyo., Sept. 20-21. The futurity will start at 9 a.m. on the 20th. The sale will be the 21st, at 1 p.m., preceded by a preview in the morning. You can view the catalog at http://www.sugarbarslegacy.com or call Jim Fredericks at 406-812-0084 to request one.

A Steve Sward Trail Clinic will be held Sept. 26-27 at the Historic Saddle Club Arena, Scottsbluff, Neb. They’ll take 10 riders ages 8 and up, $200. To register for the clinic contact Starr Lehi 308-641-3724. On the 28th, 10 a.m., there will be a fun competition to see what everyone learned.

The Cowboy Fall Festival will be Sept. 27-28 at the Mountrail Co. Fairgrounds, Stanley, N.D. Saturday will be equine Trail sports/obstacle course and a youth ranch rodeo. On Sunday there will be Equine Trail sports-in-hand and obstacle course and a youth ShowDeO. There will be vendors, concessions and pony rides both days at this family fun event. For more information go to http://www.northdakotaequine.com .

Well, that’s my circle for this week. Please continue to pray for those in the fire areas, for the first responders, our nation and our leadership. May God Bless America!