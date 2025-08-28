Outside Circle: Roping practice, Badlands NHSRA Challenge entries, horse sales, West Fest
All of my grandkids, except the toddler, are back in school. What a drag for me as I have fewer playmates and fishing buddies. I’m sure grateful for that toddler though, as she keeps me hopping! On cue all the kids at school are coming down with something and some are home sick. It’s kind of like weaning calves in the fall. All is fine and dandy as long as they’re still on the cow but put them in the weaning lots and they start snottin’ at the nose.
If you’re wanting to get started roping, or tune up yourself and your horse, Arthun Equine Services at Arthun Arena, Gillette, Wyo., is going to be holding Beginner Roping practice on Mondays, 5-7 p.m. You will need to reserve your spot as they are taking a small number in order to personalize the practice. Go to the Arthun Equine Services Facebook page or call 406-861-2141 to get signed up.
Entries opened Sept. 1 for the Badlands NHSRA Challenge on Oct. 3-5, at Bowman Co. Fairgrounds, Bowman, N.D. You must have your 2025-6 membership and be in good standing to enter. There’s $2000 added in each event plus both ends in team roping. You can get entered at http://www.badlandschallenge.com.
The River Ludemann Memorial Team Roping is Sept. 6-7 at Stanley Co. Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D. Entries close at 9:30 a.m., roping starts at 10. For more info, call 605-864-0805 of 605-864-8294.
rope at 1 p.m. Entry fee is $300, cash only, and will be two rounds and a short go. There’s $2000 added. For more information 307-217-1667.
Sheridan Livestock, Rushville, Neb., is taking consignments now for the Fall Remuda Horse Sale on Sept. 17, 1 p.m. To consign, call or text 605-441-0838.
The 12th Annual West Fest Barrel Race will be Sept. 17-21 at the James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. There’s $64,000 added money! There will also be a Kelly Conrado Barrel Clinic, Sept. 17, riders only, no auditors. To get more info or to sign up for the clinic, go to the THM Productions Facebook page.
The Hermanson-Kist Fall All Breed Horse Sale is Sept. 18-20 at Kist Livestock, Mandan, N.D. For more information call Dave Hermanson 701-663-9573.
If you’re needing to have some faith based time in the saddle, this sure would be a nice deal to be a part of. The Grace In The Reins-Living With Faith Horsemanship Retreat will be at Davis Creek Ranch in the beautiful badlands near Medora, N.D. This one-of-a-kind retreat melds faith, horsemanship and healing. To learn more, call 701-367-6136 or 701-789-1681.
The SDRA Finals will be Sept. 19-21 at The Dex, Huron, S.D. There will also be a trade show daily, barrel and roping jackpots and more. The Friday and Saturday perfs are at 6:30 p.m., Sunday at 1.
Tickets are on sale now for the Horse Nations Indian Relay Championship of Champions races in Casper, Wyo., on Sept. 19-21. You can get yours at http://www.horsenationsrelay.com. If you’ve never been to this event, I highly recommend it. You’ll not be disappointed, I promise!
The 55th Annual Froelich Legacy Quarter Horse Production Sale is Sept. 20, 1 p.m., at the ranch near Selfridge, N.D. For more information, call J.W. Froelich 701-425-4314 or go to http://www.froelichranch.com.
The Fall Extravaganza Horse Sale is Sept. 20, 1 p.m., at Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D. This is a performance and speed horse production sale that sells weanlings, yearlings, twos and threes and some select broodmares from reputation breeders. For more information call Jennifer Rusza 605-848-0887.
The 23rd Anniversary Sugar Bars Legacy Sale will be at Sheridan, Wyo., Sept. 20-21. The futurity will start at 9 a.m. on the 20th. The sale will be the 21st, at 1 p.m., preceded by a preview in the morning. You can view the catalog at http://www.sugarbarslegacy.com or call Jim Fredericks at 406-812-0084 to request one.
A Steve Sward Trail Clinic will be held Sept. 26-27 at the Historic Saddle Club Arena, Scottsbluff, Neb. They’ll take 10 riders ages 8 and up, $200. To register for the clinic contact Starr Lehi 308-641-3724. On the 28th, 10 a.m., there will be a fun competition to see what everyone learned.
The Cowboy Fall Festival will be Sept. 27-28 at the Mountrail Co. Fairgrounds, Stanley, N.D. Saturday will be equine Trail sports/obstacle course and a youth ranch rodeo. On Sunday there will be Equine Trail sports-in-hand and obstacle course and a youth ShowDeO. There will be vendors, concessions and pony rides both days at this family fun event. For more information go to http://www.northdakotaequine.com.
Well, that’s my circle for this week. Please continue to pray for those in the fire areas, for the first responders, our nation and our leadership. May God Bless America!
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
August 30, 2025
> Sundance Select Horse Sale, Aug. 29-30, Crook Co. Fairgrounds, Sundance, Wyo.
> 2nd Annual Breakaway Roping, Aug. 30, 10 a.m., New Underwood, S.D.
> Ranch Sort Clinic, Aug. 30, 10 a.m., Historic Saddle Club Arena, Scottsbluff, Neb.
> James Hicks Memorial Bull Riding, Aug. 30, 5 p.m., Stanley Co. Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D.
> Sonny Taylor Memorial Steer Roping, Aug. 30, Buffalo, Wyo.
> First Responder Bucking Bulls and Mutton Bustin’, Aug. 30, 5 p.m., Winner, S.D.
> Harding Co. Matched Steer Wrestling, Aug. 30, 3 p.m., Tipperary Arena, Buffalo, S.D.
> Four Directions Stand Alone INFR Bull Riding, Aug. 30, 2 p.m., 3 Mile Creek Arena, Kyle, S.D.
> Newell Ranch Rodeo and Corgi Races, Aug. 30, 1:30 p.m., Newell Arena, Newell, S.D.
> Newell FFA Goat Roping, Aug. 30, Newell Arena, Newell, S.D.
> J.D. Mutchler Memorial Breakaway and Team Roping, Aug. 31, 9 a.m., Newell, S.D.
> 8th Ann. Invitational Bronc Match, Aug. 31, 5 p.m., New Underwood, S.D.
> 37th Annual Don King Days, Aug. 31-Sept. 1, Big Horn Equestrian Center, Big Horn, Wyo.
> South Dakota Timed Event Championship, Aug. 30-31, S.D. State Fairgrounds, Huron, S.D.
> Energy Capital Junior Rodeo, Aug. 30-31, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.
> Historic Saddle Club Arena Ranch Sorting Clinic/Sort, Aug. 30-Sept. 1, Scottsbluff, Neb.
> Don King Days Steer Roping, Aug. 31-Sept. 1, Big Horn, Wyo.
> Newell Labor Day Rodeo, Sept. 1, 1 p.m., Newell Arena, Newell, S.D.
> N.E. Wyo. Ranch Rodeo Finals, Sept. 5, 5:30 p.m., Upton Arena, Upton, Wyo.
> Kyle Evans Memorial Wagon Train, Sept. 5-6, Crow Lake Campsite, Wessington Springs, S.D.
> TPBR Finals Big River Bull Riding and Ranch Broncs, Sept. 5-6, Florence, S.D.
> Bad River Youth Roughstock, Sept. 6, 6 p.m., Wessington Springs, S.D.
> County Line Youth and Open Rodeo, Sept. 6, 9 a.m., County Line Arena, Saco, Mont.
>Big Horn Classic Horse Sale, Sept. 6, Buffalo, Wyo.
> Tom Reeves Saddle Bronc School, Sept. 6-7, Eagle Butte, S.D.
> Mark Garrett Bareback School, Sept. 6-7, Eagle Butte, S.D.
> River Ludemann Memorial Team Roping, Sept. 6-7, 9 a.m., Stanley Co. Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D.
> Summer Sizzler Breakaway Jackpot, Sept. 7, Barn 3, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.
> Driver Open Rodeo, Ranch Broncs and Barrels, Sept. 7, 2 p.m., Healing Horse Ranch, Parshall, N.D.
> 29th Annual Breeders Classic Bucking Horse Sale, Sept. 10, Killdeer, N.D.
> Sr. Men’s Breakaway Jackpot, Sept. 12, Stadheim Arena, Fruitdale, S.D.
> 26th Annual Dakota Breeders Classic Horse Sale, Sept. 12, 6 p.m. CDT, Mobridge, S.D.
> Big Sky Ranch Rodeo Finals, Sept. 12-113, Richland Co. Fairgrounds, Sidney, Mont.
> Dillon Ducheneaux Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Broncs, Sept. 13, 6 p.m., Mobridge, S.D.
> 32nd Ann. Hunt’s Open Box Rafter Horse Sale, Sept. 13, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D.
> Buckin’ On The River, Sept. 13, 5:30 p.m. CDT, Stanley Co. Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D.
> Hammerstrom Cattle Co. Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Broncs, Sept. 13, 5 p.m., New Underwood, S.D.
> NVRHA-WY Patriots and Ponies Show, Sept. 13-14, Henderson Perf. Horses, Cheyenne, Wyo.
> Weston Co. Jr. Rodeo Meeting, Sept. 15, 6 p.m., Events Center, Newcastle, Wyo.
> Fall Remuda Horse Sale, Sept. 17, 1 p.m., Sheridan Livestock Market, Rushville, Neb.
> West Fest Barrel Race, Sept. 17-21, Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.
> Hermanson-Kist Fall All Breed Horse Sale, Sept. 18-20, Kist Livestock, Mandan, N.D.
> Living With Faith Horsemanship Retreat, Sept. 19-21, Davis Creek Ranch, Medora, N.D.
> Horse Nations Indian Relays Championship of Champions, Sept. 19-21, Casper, Wyo.
> SDRA Finals, Sept. 19-21, The Dex, Huron, S.D.
> Bad River Youth Roughstock Series Finals, Sept. 20, Philip, S.D.
> Fall Extravaganza Horse Sale, Sept. 20, 1 p.m., Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D.
> 55th Annual Froelich Legacy Quarter Horse Production Sale, Sept. 20, Selfridge, N.D.
> 37th Anniversary Sugar Bars Legacy Fut. and Sale, Sept. 20-21, Sheridan, Wyo.
> Steve Sward Trail Clinic, Sept. 26-27, Historic Saddle Club Arena, Scottsbluff, Neb.
> Cowboy Fall Festival, Sept. 27-28, Mountrail Co. Fairgrounds, Stanley, N.D.
> WRBC Women’s Only Ranch Bronc School, Oct. 3-5, Healing Horse Ranch, Parshall, N.D.
> Badlands NHSRA Challenge, Oct. 3-5, Bowman Co. Fairgrounds, Bowman, N.D.
> Tom Reeves Bronc Riding School, Oct. 4-5, Eagle Butte, S.D.
> Ft. Pierre Horse Racing, Oct. 4-5, Stanley Co. Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D.
> Carole Hollers Adult Ladies Breakaway Clinic, Oct. 11-12, Zell, S.D.
> Connie Combs No Excuses Barrel Clinic, Oct. 11-12, Riata Ranch Event Center, Cheyenne, Wyo.
INFR, Oct. 14-18, South Point Hotel, Las Vegas, Nev.
EVENT SERIES:
August 30, 2025
>BARREL BLAST SERIES Aug. 30-Sept. 1; Goshen Co. Fairgrounds, Torrington, Wyo.
>BILLINGS SADDLE CLUB BARREL SERIES: Sept. 3, 10, 18; Billings, Mont.
>BILLINGS SADDLE CLUB O-MAK-SEE SERIES: Sept. 14; Billings, Mont.
>BITS AND SPURS PLAYDAY SERIES: 10 a.m., Sept. 13, Oct. 11; Custer Co. Fairgrounds, Hermosa, S.D.
>BLACK HILLS SORTING AND CUTTING CLUB PRACTICE SORTS: Sept. 28; Tiltrum’s Arena, Hermosa, S.D.
>HERMOSA BITS AND SPURS PLAYDAY SERIES: Aug. 30; Sept. 27; Oct. 18; Custer Co. Fairgrounds, Hermosa, S.D.
>HERMOSA ROPING CLUB TEAM ROPING SERIES: Aug. 31; Sept. 21 finals; Hermosa, S.D.
>HISTORIC SADDLE CLUB GYMKHANA SERIES: 5 p.m., Sept.13; Oct. 18 2 p.m.; Historic Saddle Club Arena, Scottsbluff, Neb.
>HISTORIC SADDLE CLUB RUN and ROPE BUCKLE SERIES: 3 p.m., Sept. 20, Oct. 11., Historic Saddle Club Arena, Scottsbluff, Neb.
>KNUCKLE BAR BULL RIDING SERIES: Sept. 27, Oct. 25, Nov. 15, Dec 6 finals; Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis, S.D.
>KPH ARENA RANCH HORSE SERIES: 8 a.m., Sept. 6, Oct. 4 (AQHA approved), Nov. 8; KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.
> LOPIN’ N ROPIN’ TEAM ROPING JACKPOTS: ROPING SERIES: 9 a.m., Sept. 6, finals Sept. 7, Sheridan, Wyo.
>WHITE EARTH VALLEY SADDLE CLUB BARREL AND POLE SERIES: Sept. 4; White Earth, N.D.