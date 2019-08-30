Rosebud, SD: Stockmanship workshop

SDSU Extension, Rosebud Sioux Tribe and NRCS will be hosting a free workshop on September 19, 2019 at 8:30 AM CDT at the Rosebud Tribal Ranch (28547 Small Road off BIA 1, Rosebud, SD 57570; 4.5mi W of Mission on U.S. Hwy 18 to Rosebud junction – turn SW on BIA Hwy 1, 2mi to RST Tribal Ranch entrance – turn S onto gravel road).

This workshop features Ryan Sexson a Nebraska producer with a passion for holistic ranch management that focuses on low stress stockmanship, stewardship of the land, and the importance of building relationships with people. Sexson is involved with the Holistic Resource Management course and has attended the Bud Williams stockmanship class. Additionally, he is a board member of the Nebraska Grazing Lands Coalition.

Agenda

8:30 AM CDT – Registration

9:00 – Applying Cattle Behavior to Low Stress Handling

10:00 – BREAK

10:15 – Troubleshooting Common Challenges & Open Discussion

11:30 – Avoiding Carcass Discounts & NBQA Findings

12:00 PM CDT – LUNCH with BQA Certification

1:15 – Cattle Handling Demonstrations and Activities

4:00 – Summary & Evaluations

Techniques to be covered

classroom and hands-on cattle activities

learn cattle behavior

low stress handling techniques

carcass impacts of handling

learning successful implementation of techniques

There is no cost for this workshop thanks to a generous collaboration between the Rosebud Sioux Tribal Ranch, SDSU Extension, and the Natural Resources Conservation Service. Lunch and refreshments provided.

Registration

This hands-on cattle handling workshop is open to producers ages 15-years-old to adult. Youth under 18 should contact Heidi Carroll prior to registering.

Pre-registration is required by September 19, 2019 to plan for meals and insure materials are available. For more information contact Heidi Carroll, SDSU Extension Livestock Stewardship Field Specialist & South Dakota BQA Coordinator, 605.688.6623 or by email.

