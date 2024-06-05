Roughstock schools, bullriding, practices, Mule Days, ranch rodeos, open rodeos, Benefit Auction

The grass is sure growing and I see some hay getting cut. Spring is moving into summer.

The PRCA Rodeo Academy Free Roughstock Schools have started at Cody Nite Rodeo, Cody, Wyo. The instructors are PRCA hands, very qualified to teach, and the stock appropriate for the riders. The schools will run through July 27. If you want to find out more about dates for each roughstock event, the instructors for each, or anything else, contact Maury Tate at 580-512-1791.

Wright Days ’24 Bullriding for all ages will be june 22,6 p.m., at the Wright Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo. There will be bulls for all levels of 6-14 year olds, plus the JBR Super Bull Event. Registration is open. For more information, contact Mike McFarland at 307-629-0739.

Hermosa Roping Club’s Practice Nights are starting and will be on Sunday, Wednesday and Friday nights at 7 p.m. It’s $30/horse or purchase a single member season membership for $250 or family for $350. Memberships are due by July 1.

Entries are open now for the Donnie Days Ranch Rodeo, June 29, at Stickney, S.D. Registration for the Ranch Rodeo and Mutton Bustin’ will be at 4:30 p.m. The mutton bustin’ will start at 5 p.m., candy scramble at 6 p.m., ranch rodeo calcutta at 6:15, and the ranch rodeo to follow. The three person teams are $150/team, and you can enter by calling Matt Mulder at 605-680-5220. There will also be a Wild Donkey Race and it’s $100/two person team.

I’m late getting this out there, but the 27th Annual Jake Clark Mule Days at Ralston, Wyo., is June 10-16, with clinics, jackpot team roping, barrels, trail course, all with mules, plus equipment auction and calcutta. The 15th is the Mule Days Parade and Rodeo, dinner and dance. June 16 is the saddle mule sale.

The Chase The Ace Tour at the New Underwood Arena, is June 8, 12; July 9, 16, 23, and finals July 30, with Open 5D barrels, Youth 3D barrels, Peewee barrels, and Open 2D Breakaway and Youth 2D Breakaway.Office is open at 3:30, with exhibitions at 4, then breakaway at 6 p.m., followed by barrels. For info, contact Maegan McPherson at 605-685-4182.

Gordon Livestock, Gordon, Neb., will have Open Consignment Horse Sales June 11, July 16, and Aug. 20. To consign, contact Patsy Tines are 605-441-8544 or gordonlivestock1171@gmail.com .

June 16 is the Camp Crook Junior Rodeo, Camp Crook, S.D. Entries are open until June 11, 10 p.m. on the Facebook page at Camp Crook Roping Club or online at http://www.campcrookropingclub.com .

There will be Bobby Harris Team Roping Schools at his place near Highmore, S.D. Dates are June 11,25; July 9, 23; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. It’s $300/person, lunch provided. The schools are limited to five headers and five heelers. Please call or text Colleen at 605-871-9737.

The 3rd annual Bison Gala Days Annual Bronc Match will be held Friday, June 14, at 6 p.m. A rollover auction of two fillies to benefit the family of Rainn Stadheim will also be held be held during the event. Rainn passed away June 2 in a tragic accident. For more information contact Ruth Wiechmann, 605-850-1620.

The Sundance Youth Rodeo #1 entries are open for the June 11 event. It will be at 5:30 p.m. at the Crook Co. Fairgrounds, Sundance, Wyo. Entries are online only with the link on the Facebook page. Next dates are June 25 and July 9.

The 15th Anniversary Miles City Ranch Rodeo and Bill Harding Memorial Bronc Ride will be June 15, at noon, at the Eastern Montana Fairgrounds, Mile City, Mont. There will be team branding, rustler race, wild cow milking and sorting.

Palmer Gulche Rodeo Series near Hill City, S.D. has begun. It’s 6 p.m. each night and the dates are June 15; Aug. 1, 17, 24. Entries are cash only. Events are rookie and open on barebacks, ranch broncs and saddle broncs; breakaway, bull riding, team roping, and youth and open barrels. For more info, call or text Leland at 406-498-9249.

Squirt’s Bridle and Bible Camp will be June 17-18 at Reva Gap, S.D. It’s for ages 5-13. For details, contact Yolanda at 701-206-1310 or Miranda 701-206-0411.

Well, that’s my circle for this week. Please pray for our nation, our troops, and Israel. May God Bless America.