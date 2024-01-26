TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: Jan. 20, 2024



Location: Sale at the ranch, Union Center, SD



Auctioneer: Kelly Spring



Averages:

32 Yearling Angus bulls – $5,351



Even though it was still a chilly day for the Rounds Angus 8th Annual Production sale the weather was much more welcome than the frigid cold from previously in the week. The break in the cold allowed ranchers to leave home and fill the sale facility at Rounds Angus giving the Rounds family a very nice sale.



The top selling bull was lot 32, Rounds Renown 3428, Feb. 10, 2023 son of SAV Renown x B Bar Windy 79 to Lunds B Bar Angus, Wibaux, MT, for $9,000.



Lot 33, Rounds Renown 3484, Feb. 20, 2023 son of SAV Renown x B Bar Windy to Bob Young, Union Center, SD, for $7,750.



Lot 2, Rounds Architect 3431, Feb. 10, 2023 son of S Architect 9501 x MAR Innovation to Quentin Gerbracht, Faith, SD, for $7,500.



Lot 26, Rounds Renown 3510-0110, Mar. 3, 2023 son of D Lazy T Renown x MAR Innovation to Bob Young, Union Center, SD, for $7,500.



