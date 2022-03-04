Rounds Seeking Summer 2022 Internship Applications

PIERRE – U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) is currently accepting applications from college students to serve as interns during the summer. Positions are available in his Washington, D.C. office and his state offices in Aberdeen, Rapid City, Pierre and Sioux Falls. Summer internships typically run from May-August, but dates can be tailored to specific schedules.

“Our internship program is an incredible opportunity for students to experience a deeper understanding of the political process,” said Rounds. “Interns are crucial to our office operations both in South Dakota and in D.C. The program is open to students from all areas of discipline, not just political science. I encourage interested college students to apply for the upcoming summer internship.”

“I truly enjoyed every minute of my internship,” said Arden Koenecke of Pierre, a summer 2021 intern in Rounds’ Washington, D.C. office. “I returned home with tangible skills, better knowledge of the Senate and friends and memories that will last a lifetime. Thank you to Senator Rounds and his staff for a great summer!”

Intern duties include researching bills, tracking legislation, attending committee hearings and briefings, handling constituent phone calls and other correspondence and providing support in all areas of the office to Senator Rounds and his staff. Internships can also be tailored to an intern’s specific interest areas when possible.

Interested students can apply at https://www.rounds.senate.gov/internships . For more information, please call Rebecca Herman at (605) 336-0486.

–Senator Rounds