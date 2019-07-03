Routier, Schmidt, Engesser, Kraeger lead events after first day of Mandan Rodeo Days

(Wearing hat) Kaycee Field made a triumphant return to bareback riding after a three-month injury layoff on Tuesday with this 87-point ride on Stace Smith Pro Rodeo’s horse Miss Dunny. Photo by Jackie Jensen

Kaycee Feild, Wyatt Denny Score 87 to lead at Mandan Rodeo Days

MANDAN, N.D. (July 2, 2019) –A pair of National Finals Rodeo (NFR) veterans rode to the top of the leaderboard in bareback riding Tuesday at the 140th anniversary Mandan Rodeo Days. The event was filled with top

Wyatt Denny, a three-time NFR qualifier as one of the top 15 bareback riders in the world standings, set the pace with an early ride on Stace Smith Pro Rode’s horse Cactus Black. Several cowboys came close to Denny’s 87-point score, but no one touched it until Kaycee Feild, a four-time world champion who leads the 2019 standings, rode Stace Smith Pro Rodeo’s horse Miss Dunny and marked 87 as well.

Denny, from Minden, Nevada, is currently ranked 15th in the world championship standings while Feild is just returning to competition after a three-month layoff to recover from an injury in March. The two bested a group of cowboys that included five other NFR qualifiers.

The first American Freestyle Bullfighting competition at the Mandan Rodeo was full of action. Justin Ward of Beulah, S.D., gave the crowd a scare when he was bumped by the bull and his shoulder was dislocated. With the help of emergency medical staff and fellow rodeo athletes, Ward’s shoulder was back in place and he returned to the arena to back up his fellow competitors. Riley McKettrick of Arcadia, Florida, won the night’s competition with a score of 80 points.

A pair of South Dakota cowboys, Jake Schmidt and Jace Essenger, roped the lead in team roping with a time of 5.6 seconds.

Light rain started to fall during the tie-down roping and the downpour grew heavier as lighting and thunder moved closer to Dacotah Centennial Park. When the lightning moved too close, spectators were evacuated from the aluminum grandstand. Rodeo action continued with bull riders and barrel racers facing a steady downpour.

Mandan Rodeo Days continues at 7:30 p.m. July 3 with Patriot Night, which honors veterans and active duty military personnel. A free fireworks display follows the rodeo.

Following are unofficial leaders following Tuesday, June 2, 2019 competition at Mandan Rodeo Days, Mandan, N.D.

Bareback bronc riding: 1, (tie) Kaycee Feild, Genola, Utah, on Stace Smith Pro Rodeo’s Miss Dunny and Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev., on Stace Smith Pro Rodeo’s Cactus Black, 87 points each. 3, Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif., 85. 4, (tie) Clint Laye, Cadogan, Alberta, and Mason Clements, Draper, Utah, 83.

Steer wrestling: 1, Reed Kraeger, Elwood, Neb., 4.2 seconds. 2, Tyler Thorson, Manning, N.D., 4.3. 3, Devan Porter, Moosomin, Saskatchewan, 4.6. 4, Riley Scott Reiss, Manning, N.D., 4.7.

American freestyle bullfighting: 1, Riley McKettrick, Arcadia, Fla., 80 points. 2, Sage Seay, Hackberry, La., 79.

Team roping: 1, Jade Schmidt, Box Elder, S.D., and Jace Engesser, Spearfish, S.D., 5.6 seconds. 2, Brandon Webb, Big Wells, Texas, and Kollin VonAhn, Blanchard, Okla., 6.0. 3, Chance Rosencrans, Jamestown, S.D., and Jesse Frederickson, Upham, N.D., 8.2. 4, Preston Billadeau, Parshall, N.D., and Riley Scott Reiss, Manning, N.D., 9.8.

Saddle bronc riding: 1, Tegan Smith, Winterset, Iowa, 82 points on Dakota Rodeo’s Show Down. 2, Bradley Harter, Loranger, La., 80.5. 3, Wyatt Casper, Pampa, Texas, 79. 4, Curtis Garton, Boxholm, Iowa, 78.5.

Tie-down roping: 1, Caddo Lewallen, Morrison, Okla., 8.9 seconds. 2, Wyatt Treeby, Hecla, S.D., 9.4. 3, Jason Vohs, Dickinson, N.D., 9.8. 4, Rex Treeby, Hecla, S.D., 9.9.

Barrel racing: 1, Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D., 15.38 seconds. 2, DeAnn Morgan, Hulett, Wyo., 15.57. 3. Carey Rivinius, Carson, N.D., 15.68. 4, Allene Nelson, Grassy Butte, N.D., 15.76.

Bull riding: 1, Wyatt Rogers, Tahlequah, Okla., 84 points on Dakota Rodeo’s Get Shorty. 2, Chase Daugherty, Canby, Ore., 81.5. 3, Ruger Piva, Challis, Idaho, 80.5. 4, Holden Moss, Ringgold, Ga., 79.