RQHBA Futurity Show Results

3-year-old 2022 futurity

The Ranchers Quarter Horse Breeders Association held their annual futurity return show in conjunction with the RQHBA Horse Sale at Besler’s Cadillac Ranch near Belle Fourche, South Dakota, Aug. 28, 2022.

The Ranchers Quarter Horse Breeders Association was first organized in the spring of 2000 when a group of South Dakota quarter horse breeders met to formulate a plan to market their foals, and has since evolved into a highly recognized Performance and Prospect Sale & Futurity, featuring the top offerings from member ranches. The weanling colts sold on the sale are eligible to return the following years to participate in the yearling futurity, and two and three year old ranch horse futurities.

The payouts for the 2022 yearling futurity was $1000 for each yearling class. The breakdown was 1st place $600. 2nd place $300 and 3rd place $100

The 2 and 3 year old futirites had $500 added plus all entry fees.

Winners were:

Yearling filly class -Ashley Secrest with Y Not A Panda bred by Gary and Debbie Mailloux.

Yearling filly 2022

Yearling gelding class – Barb Davis with Boons French Cowboy raised by Gary and Debbie Mailloux.

Yearling gelding

Yearling stallion class – Ryan Smith with Driftin On Sugar bred by Glen and Janet Long.

Yearling stallion futurity champion.

2 year old futurity class – Rebbeca Amio on C Booger Harlan bred by Hancock/Maxon Quarter Horses

2-year-old winner

3 year old futurity class – Ashley Secrest on Shiny Easy Stirrup bred by Wetz Stirrup Ranch.