Ruggles Angus Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Cody Nye



Date of Sale: Jan. 24, 2025



Location: Tri-State Livestock Commission – McCook, NE



Auctioneer: Joe Goggins



Sales Manager: American Angus Hall of Fame.



Averages:

13 Older Bulls – $9,076

112 Yearling Bulls – $8,136

125 Total Bulls – $8,234



25 Open Registered Heifers – $4,100

What a day for Ruggles Angus in McCook Nebraska. The Ruggles Family held their annual production sale offering a stout set of yearling and older angus bulls in addition to a select group of open heifers. It was standing room only inside Tri-State Livestock Commision which is a testament to the quality of people and livestock at Ruggles Angus. Congratulations again to everyone involved on a great sale.



Top Bulls:

Lot 53 – $17,000. Ruggles Commerce 3725; DOB: 1/11/24; Sire: Connealy Commerce; MGS: Sitz Stellar 726D ; Sold to Matt Starostka of Chappell, NE.



Lot 10 – $15,000. Ruggles Dynamic 3741; DOB: 1/13/24; Sire: BAR Dynamic; MGS: KG Justified 3023. Sold to Jim Lee Ranch of Valentine, NE.



Lot 84 – $15,000. Ruggles Barricade 3891; DOB: 1/24/24; Sire: Sitz Barricade 632F; MGS: HA Cowboy Up 5405. Sold to Wade Edis of Mullen, NE.



Lot 39 – $14,500. Ruggles Iconic 3815; DOB: 1/18/24; Sire: DB Iconic G95; MGS: Connealy Earnan 076E. Sold to Wade Edis of Mullen, NE.



Lot 34 – $13,500. Ruggles Iconic 3772; DOB: 1/15/24; Sire: DB Iconic G95; MGS: SAV Priority 7283. Sold to Jim Lee Ranch of Valentine, NE.



Lot 13 – $13,000. Ruggles Dynamic 3876; DOB: 1/22/24; Sire: BAR Dynamic; MGS: AAR Ten X 7008 S A. Sold to Wade Christen of Anselmo, NE.



Lot 35- $13,000. Ruggles Iconic 3747; DOB: 1/14/24; Sire: DB Iconic G95; MGS: Connealy Black Granite. Sold to Bart Deterding of Cambridge, NE.



Top Open Heifer

Lot 150 – $6,500. Ruggles Blackeyes 3903; DOB: 1/26/24; Sire: Connealy Commerce; MGS: Connealy Confidence Plus. Sold to Johnson Angus of Cambridge, NE.

Jeff Ruggles thanks everyone for attending the 2025 sale. 28e1eb6d65e5-Ruggles__25_photo_1

All of the kids in attendance gather for the drawing of the heifer raffle in memory of Jessica Rene Owens. adde16b3c4b0-Ruggles__25_photo_2