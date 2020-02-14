Runnings Opening New Store in St. Cloud, MN

Home, Farm and Outdoor Retailer to open 55th location.

MARSHALL, MINNESOTA – JANUARY 15, 2020 – Runnings, Your Home, Farm and Outdoor Store, announced today that the company plans to open a new store in St. Cloud, Minnesota. The store, which will be the company’s 17th store in Minnesota, will employ approximately 60 team members when it opens in the fall.

“We’re very excited to have the opportunity to open a store in St. Cloud was presented to us,” said Dan Herrmann, Runnings’ Chief Operating Officer. “We feel there is a strong demand for quality goods at a fair price across the region and we cannot wait to open our doors.”

Runnings has a long-standing history of purchasing vacant retail buildings and renovating them to serve the needs of their home communities. The building, a 92,000 square foot complex located at 501 U.S. Highway 10 SE, has been vacant since Shopko closed its doors early last year.

Runnings was founded in 1947 and has grown from its early days as an automotive supply and farm store to a large general merchandise retailer selling an extensive selection of sporting goods, clothing, pet supplies, tools, farm supplies, footwear, lawn and garden supplies, and outdoor equipment. The privately owned, family run retailer, also sells hunting, fishing, and archery equipment and accessories, as well as firearms.

The company announced a search will begin immediately to hire a Store, Assistant and Warehouse Receiving Manager to run the St. Cloud based store. Job fairs scheduled for spring will focus on hiring department managers, sales associates and cashiers. Anyone with an interest in starting a career with Runnings is encourage to visit http://www.runnings.com/careers.

–Runnings